Statement on the Passing of Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia “Connie” Clark  

Nashville- Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III today issued the following statement on the passing of Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Connie Clark:

I was honored to have known and worked with Justice Clark, an eighth-generation Tennessean whose contributions to the judiciary and the people of Tennessee will be felt for generations to come.

On the bench, Tennesseans could be confident she was fair, impartial, and thoughtful in applying the law; lawyers could expect a formidable judge. We always advised our folks to be overprepared before appearing in Justice Clark’s courtroom. She’ll be ready- you better be, too.

Off the bench, she was involved in nearly every program and project in the court system, including the Access to Justice Initiative where she was committed to ensuring the legal system is open and accessible to all Tennesseans. She mentored countless students and encouraged public service, and she was always happy to administer the oath of office to our new attorneys.

You could be sure she lived by her own words, “It’s always good to remember where you came from,” which she did by serving her hometown, her church, and her state. While she will be deeply missed, she will be remembered and celebrated by not only those who knew her personally, but by all the beneficiaries of her service to Tennessee.

