Which are the top companies hold the market share in Ophthalmic Devices Market?

Increase in adoption of digital devices in health care sector and technological advancement in the ophthalmic devices drive the global ophthalmic devices marketPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in prevalence of eye-related diseases across the globe, rapid technological advancements in ophthalmic, high adoption of global devices, and rise in focus on customer training and education along with awareness have boosted the growth of the global ophthalmic devices market. However, low awareness about eye-related diseases and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, potential growth opportunities in developing countries for manufacturers of ophthalmic devices are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.
According to the report, the global ophthalmic devices market garnered $32.53 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $44.86 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.
COVID-19 Scenario-
The operational disruption in the surgical instrument and equipment manufacturing, due to COVID-19 outbreak, has impacted the ophthalmic devices market. On the other hand, the supply chain disruptions have resulted in shortages of devices.
However, the government bodies in several regions have imposed certain relaxations on the restrictions, in order to maintain economic requirement. Owing to this the companies have restarted the manufacturing.
The use of ophthalmic devices is expected to increase in the near future, owing to alarming rise in the prevalence of eye diseases, such as glaucoma, cataract, and refractive errors. In 2019, North America dominated the ophthalmic devices market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of ophthalmic devices.
Ophthalmology is a branch of medical science that deals with the structure, function, and various eye diseases. Ophthalmic devices are medical equipment designed for diagnosis, surgery, and vision correction. These devices are gaining increased importance and adoption due to surge in prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision-related issues.
North America is anticipated to dominate the market by 2027-
Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifths of the global ophthalmic devices market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of blindness and low vision in the U.S. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the presence of high population base, increase in disposable income, and improvement in patient awareness about advanced ophthalmic devices in this region.
Which are the top companies hold the market share in Ophthalmic Devices Market?
Abbott Laboratories
Novartis AG
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Essilor International S.A.
HAAG-Streit Holding AG
Johnson & Johnson
Nidek Co., Ltd.
Topcon Corporation
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.
