Greenhouse Film Market Size, Development Strategy, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape And Forecast to 2027

Increasing need to enhance agricultural productivity in developing economies is driving the global greenhouse film market.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global greenhouse film market is likely to reach value of USD 13.15 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the growing focus of the horticulture industry on sustainable production and higher profit margins. Manufacturers of greenhouse films are trying to provide lightweight and durable polyethylene materials. Increasing research and development activities to produce materials that provide an outstanding balance of high tensile strength, light transmission, tear resistance, and light weight are expected to drive the market for greenhouse films in the near future.
The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis.
The research report offers insightful data about both organic and inorganic approaches undertaken by the players in the global Greenhouse Film market. The major companies are working towards fortifying their presence in the market through a series of strategic alliances, product innovations, product launches, and other fruitful business plans. The global Greenhouse Film market report provides extensive coverage of the business deals, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and government deals. The prominent players of the global Greenhouse Film market are expected to contribute significantly to the revenue generation owing to increasing demand for the Greenhouse Film products in the industry.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Greenhouse Film Market:
Plastika Kritis S.A., Armando Álvarez Group, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., RKW Group, POLIFILM EXTRUSION GmbH, Berry Global, Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt Ltd, GROUPE BARBIER, A.A. Politiv Ltd., and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global greenhouse film market in terms of resin type, thickness, and region:
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Others
Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
80 to 150 Microns
150 to 200 Microns
More than 200 Microns
Regional Analysis:
The report provides an investigation of the global market in various geographical regions. The regional analysis states the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers import export consumption, supply and demand ratio, cost, pricing analysis, gross margin, and revenue estimation of each player in each region. The report covers a detailed examination of the market scenarios and trends on a regional and global level.
Key geographical regions analyzed in the report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Objectives of the Global Greenhouse Film Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Greenhouse Film market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Greenhouse Film Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Greenhouse Film Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Demand for increasing agricultural productivity
4.2.2.2. Rising demand for greenhouse protected cultivation
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Adverse effects of plastics on the environment
4.2.3.2. High cost of installation
4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
