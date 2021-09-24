Submit Release
Personal Care Ingredients Market Share, Industry Trends, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

Market Size – USD 11.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – Increase in demand for natural ingredients

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global personal care ingredients market would reach value of USD 15.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to changes in consumer lifestyle and their purchasing behavior. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and health has driven sales of personal care products with high-quality ingredients. Increasing investments in research and development activities by manufacturers of personal care products to produce eco-friendly and sustainable products are driving the market for personal care ingredients. Growing desire for self-care and health-promoting products among consumers is contributing to the demand for personal care products.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/437

The report also offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. It also covers the strategic marketing approaches undertaken by the prominent players of the industry and provides a detailed study of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and other strategic alliances. The report also provides the readers with adequate information about the crucial aspects of the market, which can help them gain a competitive edge and capitalize on the key market growth opportunities.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Dow, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Ashland Global, Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Nouryon, Lonza Group AG, and Croda International

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global personal care ingredients market in terms of application, ingredient type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hair Care

Make-up

Skin Care

Oral Care

Others

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Emulsifiers

Conditioning Polymers

Surfactants

Rheology Modifiers

Emollients

Others         

Key Regions of the Personal Care Ingredients Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/437

Key Objectives of the Personal Care Ingredients Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Personal Care Ingredients Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

    1.1. Market Definition

    1.2. Research Scope  

    1.3. Methodology

    1.4. Research Sources

          1.4.1. Primary

          1.4.2. Secondary

          1.4.3. Paid Sources

    1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

    2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Personal Care Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

    4.1. Personal Care Ingredients Market Material Segmentation Analysis

    4.2. Industrial Outlook

          4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

          4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

                    4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for enhanced quality personal care ingredients 

                    4.2.2.2. Rising Purchasing power of the consumers

                    4.2.2.3. Shifting of consumer preference towards organic personal care products

          4.2.3. Market restraints analysis 

                    4.2.3.1. Stringent government regulations regarding product approval 

                    4.2.3.2. High cost of the organic personal care products

                    4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

    4.3. Technological Insights 

    4.4. Regulatory Framework

    4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

    4.7. Price trend Analysis

    4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Read More…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/personal-care-ingredients-market

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.

