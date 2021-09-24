Personal Care Ingredients Market Share, Industry Trends, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027
Market Size – USD 11.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.1%, Market Trend – Increase in demand for natural ingredientsVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global personal care ingredients market would reach value of USD 15.12 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to changes in consumer lifestyle and their purchasing behavior. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and health has driven sales of personal care products with high-quality ingredients. Increasing investments in research and development activities by manufacturers of personal care products to produce eco-friendly and sustainable products are driving the market for personal care ingredients. Growing desire for self-care and health-promoting products among consumers is contributing to the demand for personal care products.
Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/437
The report also offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. It also covers the strategic marketing approaches undertaken by the prominent players of the industry and provides a detailed study of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and other strategic alliances. The report also provides the readers with adequate information about the crucial aspects of the market, which can help them gain a competitive edge and capitalize on the key market growth opportunities.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:
Dow, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Ashland Global, Evonik Industries AG, Lubrizol Corporation, Nouryon, Lonza Group AG, and Croda International
Market Segmentation:
Emergen Research has segmented the global personal care ingredients market in terms of application, ingredient type, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Hair Care
Make-up
Skin Care
Oral Care
Others
Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Emulsifiers
Conditioning Polymers
Surfactants
Rheology Modifiers
Emollients
Others
Key Regions of the Personal Care Ingredients Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/437
Key Objectives of the Personal Care Ingredients Market Report:
Analysis and forecast of the Global Personal Care Ingredients Market by segmentation of the market
Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market
Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Personal Care Ingredients Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Personal Care Ingredients Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for enhanced quality personal care ingredients
4.2.2.2. Rising Purchasing power of the consumers
4.2.2.3. Shifting of consumer preference towards organic personal care products
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Stringent government regulations regarding product approval
4.2.3.2. High cost of the organic personal care products
4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Read More…!
Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/personal-care-ingredients-market
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.
Read similar reports by Emergen Research:
Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market
Liquid Hydrogen Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market
Agricultural Pheromones Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-pheromones-market
Surface Treatment Chemicals Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market
Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn