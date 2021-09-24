Industrial Lubricants Market Overview, Historical Analysis, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027
Increase in the demand for industrial lubricants from oil & gas and power generation sectors is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial lubricants market is estimated to reach value of USD 75.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the number of trade activities and surge in industrialization in developing countries are estimated to propel the industrial lubricants market in the near future.
In the primary section of the report, there are essential details about the estimated market size, market dynamics, recent developments, and the ongoing trends in the Industrial Lubricants industry. The report goes on to study the potential investment opportunities, as well as various parameters influencing market growth, such as key drivers, challenges, and constraints. The competitive landscape includes details on the strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and corporate deals, implemented by market players to optimize their industry performance.
The Lubrizol Corporation, ExxonMobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell, Amsoil, Inc., Valvoline International, Inc., Kluber Lubrication, Clariant, Chevron Corp., Petronas Lubricant International, and Quaker Chemical Corp.
The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Hydraulic Fluid
Metalworking Fluid
Gear Oil
Compressor Oil
Grease
Turbine Oil
Others
Transformer Oil
Refrigeration Oil
Textile Machinery Lubricants
Base Oil Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Mineral Oil
Synthetic Oil
Polyalphaolefins (PAO)
Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)
Esters
Group iii (Hydrocracking)
Bio-based Oil
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Construction
Metal & Mining
Cement Production
Power Generation
Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing)
Chemical
Oil & Gas
Textile
Food Processing
Others
Agriculture
Pulp & Paper
Marine (Deck Manufacturing)
Regional Analysis:
The global Industrial Lubricants market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Industrial Lubricants industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.
Major Geographies Encompassed in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Global Industrial Lubricants Market Report – Key Takeaways:
The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.
The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.
The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.
Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.
The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making
The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Industrial Lubricants market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.
Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Industrial Lubricants Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Rise in automation in various end-use industries
4.2.2.2. Improved quality of industrial lubricants
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of synthetic and bio-based lubricants
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
