Contrast Media Injectors Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028
Reports And Data
Increasing demand for syringe less injectors coupled with high investments in R&D of contrast media injectors are fueling the market growth.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is forecast to reach USD 2,264.4 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A contrast agent or medium is used in medical imaging systems to enhance the contrast of the structures or the fluids inside the body and improve the visibility of the blood vessels or the gastrointestinal tracts. Contrast agents absorb and alter the external electromagnetism, which then emits radiations themselves. Contrast media injectors or the power injectors in medical imaging and interventional radiology ensure optimization in the opacity as well as the delineation of normal, arterial, and venous anatomy and abnormal lesions. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing treatment patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of implementation of the contrast media injectors in various radiology departments of the healthcare centers are expected to accelerate the further rapid growth of this market.
The North American market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to its extensive investments in healthcare sectors, coupled with the increasing geriatric cardiovascular diseases and extensive demand for contrast media injectors in the radiology departments in all the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its advancements in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of patients with cardiac disorders & cancers in China and India; is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States, Japan, and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.
The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Contrast Media Injectors market in these key regions.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Online retailing supply of the surgical instruments and devices has been trendy in the emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the business process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
• Injector systems consist of the injectors compatible with various medical imaging systems such as, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), angiography, and others. This sub-segment had the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% throughout the forecast period, although a higher growth rate has been measured for the consumable accessories due to increasing and non-repeated usage.
• The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and minimally invasive cardiac procedures coupled with increasing use of contrast media injectors in the interventional cardiology imaging are the reasons behind the growth of this sub-segment. Interventional cardiology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the period 2019 to 2028.
• Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate surgical care and releasing the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient outpatient procedure alternative to the hospitals based inpatient systems, maintaining a strong track record of quality care. Ambulatory surgery centers, incorporating all the required and modern contrast media injectors, are expected to grow fastest at a rate of 9.0% throughout the forecast period.
• Key participants include Medtron AG, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Guerbet Group, Sino Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd., Ulrich Medical, APOLLO RT Co. Ltd., VIVID IMAGING, Guerbet Group, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, and Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global contrast media injectors market on the basis of injectors type, sales channel, product, application, end-users, and region:
Injectors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Single Syringe Injectors
• Dual Syringe Injectors
• Syringe less Injectors
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Online Retailing
• Medical Stores & Brand Outlet
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Injector Systems
• Consumable Accessories
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Interventional Cardiology
• Interventional Radiology
• Radiology
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Hospitals
• Clinics & Diagnostic Centers
• Ambulatory Surgical Center
• Others
Country-wise regional analysis covers:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
