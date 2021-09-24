Urea Breath Test Market to Surpass US$ 157.2 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global urea breath test market is estimated to be valued at US$ 110.7 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Urea Breath Test Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of Helicobacter pylori infection, increasing product approvals by the regulatory authorities, and inorganic activities such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, and others.

Helicobacter pylori infection is amongst the most common chronic bacterial infections in humans affecting around 4.4 billion people worldwide, with a high prevalence rate of 28% to 84% in different geographic regions. Generally, the prevalence of the infection is more common in developing countries such as India and Brazil.

The increasing product approvals by the regulatory authorities is expected to aid in the growth of the global urea breath test market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020, Gulf Coast Scientific, Inc., a manufacturer of medical products, announced that it received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Pylo Plus UBT System. Pylo Plus UBT System is a 13C urea breath test, designed to detect Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection.

Increasing focus of market players in market strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships is expected to drive the growth of the global urea breath test market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2016, MAYOLY SPINDLER, a leading pharmaceutical company, acquired Swedish laboratory Kibion, a leading manufacturer of urea breath tests methods. Through this acquisition, MAYOLY added various products such as Kibion’s C-13 Urea Breath Test, Diabact UBT, and breath sample analyzers such as Heliprobeand Kibion Dynamic in its product offering. Moreover, Kibion had a strong foothold in Hpylori detection market in countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Germany. Hence, the acquisition has led to the product portfolio expansion of the company for detection of Helicobacter pylori.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the global urea breath test market over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2019, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. launched POConePlus Infrared Spectrophotometer for H. pylori diagnosis in Japan. The device measures the changes in the isotope ratio of carbon dioxide (13CO2 / 12CO2) present in exhaled breath for confirming the absence or presence of H. pylori.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global urea breath test market include Mayoli Spindler (Kibion AB), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sercon Group, Meridian Bioscience, Paladin Labs Inc., Beijing Richen- Force Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Fisher Analysen Methode GmbH (FAN), Avanos Medical, Inc., Beijing Binal Health Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd, Kizlon Medical, and Gulf Coast Scientific, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Urea Breath Test Market, By Test Type:

Point-of-Care Tests (POCT) Laboratory Based Test



Global Urea Breath Test Market, By Product:

Breath Analyzer UBT- Kits



Global Urea Breath Test Market, By Method:

Mass Spectrometer Infrared Spectrometer Laser Assisted Rationalizer



Global Urea Breath Test Market, By End User:

Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Centers Standalone Labs Private Lab Networks



Global Urea Breath Test Market, By Region:

North America



By Country: U.S. Canada



Latin America



By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Europe



By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country



China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East



By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



