Plasterboard Market Size Worth USD 32.31 Billion by 2027 – Reports and Data

The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plasterboard market is forecast to reach USD 32.31 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing residential construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization will also drive the demand for plasterboard during the forecast period. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries.
The flourishing construction market in developing countries like Brazil, Mexico, India, and others, induces the growth of the market. Various government and non-government initiatives are further increasing residential construction projects which, in turn, is providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, the booming travel and tourism industry which has led to the rising commercial construction, has increased the demand for plasterboards for aesthetic purposes. Technological developments have also aided in computerizing different designs and offering tailor-made solutions to consumers according to their need.
Key participants include Atiskan Gypsum Products Co. Inc., Armstrong World Industries Inc., Etex Group, Ayhaco Gypsum Products, Georgia Pacific LLC, Fletcher Building Ltd, Gypsemna, Gyprock, Gypsum Management and Supply Inc., Gyptec Iberica, Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd, LafargeHolcim Ltd, Mada Gypsum Company, National Gypsum Company, Saint-Gobain SA, Siniat Ltd, Tanzania Gypsum Limited, and USG Corporation Boral Ltd, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Among the edge types, square-edge accounts for the largest market share of ~25% in the year 2019. The tapered-edge segment is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Tapered-edge boards are ideal for either jointing or skimming, while the square-edge boards are generally used for textured finishes. Both square and tapered-edged boards are very common among consumers and are easily available in the market.
• The fire-resistant products are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. Type X fire-resistant plasterboards are specially treated with additives to improve its fire-resistive qualities. The paper on the exterior of the board burns slowly and does not contribute to fire spread. Also, the board has a non-combustible core that contains chemically combined water in calcium sulfate, comes out as steam when affected by the fire.
• The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2019 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. High construction & infrastructure spending in emerging economies, including China and India, are majorly escalating the demand for plasterboard.
• Moreover, the growing transportation and tourism industry in the region has led to an increased demand for warehouses, hotels, restaurants, and others, which positively impacts the market growth.
• The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.
For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global plasterboard market on the basis of product type, edge type, end-user, and region:
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Plasterboard Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.
