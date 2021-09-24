The Correction© A new novel by John Hazen

Everyone makes mistakes we wish we could undo.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW PARANORMAL SUSPENSE NOVEL ABOUT GOING BACK IN TIME TO CHANGE A DECISION, AN ACTION, A CHOICE WE WISH WE DIDN’T MAKEWhen Joseph Vance performs Corrections—a gift passed down generation to generation over eight hundred years—people are transported back for a do-over of a wrong decision they made. As a result, lives are changed, usually for the better. “The ability to perform Corrections is the closest thing that anybody can have to being God,” says Vance. “We determine who is worthy enough to get help. We tell ourselves that we’re doing it for the person’s own good, but when it comes down to it, we perform the Correction because we can, because we have the power. And like any power, it’s addictive.”But after one Correction goes terribly wrong, Vance loses what is most dear to him. He must then make a choice, one which will determine whether he will be redeemed or consigned to a life of despair.In Florida (Singer Island) author John Hazen’s seventh novel, The Correction creates layers of realities over the course of eight hundred years as people are helped to correct their pasts. As Christy Cooper, author of Finding Home put it: “The Correction is a highly imaginative twist on the classic do-over fantasy. Hazen’s exceptionally original tale portrays one family’s unique gift over several centuries. It promises to captivate readers from the first page.”Copies of The Correction are available from the publisher, Black Rose Writing, at www.blackrosewriting.com and from all major booksellers. All of John Hazen’s books can be found at http://amzn.to/2tM06Dz Review copies available upon requestContact the PublisherReagan Rothe, Black Rose Writingcreator@blackrosewriting.com(210)767-3256