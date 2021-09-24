BTRIPS Set to Develop a New Groundbreaking NFT Platform

Providers of innovative blockchain-based solutions, BTRIPS, announces plans to launch an NFT marketplace that will match non-fungible tokens with real economic assets

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at BTRIPS, led by the forward-thinking Ryan M, looks set to challenge the status quo in the current NFT space as the company recently announced plans to launch a platform that will bridge the gap between real economic assets and digital assets. Sources close to the company have also revealed that BTRIPS is investing a lot of resources - time and effort in order to analyze the NFT market thoroughly and develop a new, improved NFT platform.



"BTRIPS will provide a new marketplace where community and artists are actively connected," said one of the BTRIPS team members. "NFT collectors will be able to find joy in the process of collecting and sharing their opinions within the marketplace."

There has been a steady increase in the demand for non-fungible tokens, popularly known as NFTs, with experts describing the concept as the next big thing in the crypto world. In a related development, the NFT platforms that have emerged in recent times to connect creators with buyers have failed to connect virtual assets with real assets. However, BTRIPS aims to change this narrative with the launch of their new marketplace.

The BTRIPS Project will provide a marketplace where NFT can be traded, subscribed, or even put up to auctions, ultimately connecting digital and real economic assets. As part of the goal of providing an all-inclusive experience for all categories of users, BTRIPS will introduce luxury goods, such as famous celebrity memorabilia items or collaboration products, through auctions.

For more information about BTRIPS and the different aspects of the project, visit - https://www.btrips.io/.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Btrips_Project

Telegram: https://t.me/BTRIPSOFFICIAL

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/btripsio

Media Contact

Brand: BTRIPS

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: contact@btrips.io

Address: Two Harbourfront, Unit, 201, 2/F, 22 Tak Fung Street, Hunghom, KL

Website: https://www.btrips.io/

SOURCE: BTRIPS