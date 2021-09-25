Therapeutic Proteins Market Is Being Driven By Advanced Drug Development Technologies

The Business Research Company’s Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced technologies for protein-based drug development drives the therapeutic proteins market. Therapeutic proteins cannot be synthesized chemically, they need to be produced by genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology in living cells or organisms. Protein-engineering platform technologies such as glycoengineering, pegylation, Fc-fusion, albumin fusion, albumin drug conjugation help to increase the production yield, product purity, circulating half-life, targeting, and functionality of therapeutic protein drugs. Belimumab, ipilimumab, taliglucerase alfa, albiglutide, coagulation factor IX recombinant human are some therapeutic protein drugs developed using protein engineering technologies approved by FDA in the past five years.

The global therapeutic proteins market size is expected to grow from $90.53 billion in 2020 to $98.10 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $155.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Read More On The Global Therapeutic Proteins Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2555&type=smp

TBRC’s global therapeutic proteins market report is segmented by product type into insulin, fusion protein, erythropoietin, interferon, human growth hormone, follicle stimulating hormone, by application into metabolic disorders, immunologic disorders, hematological disorders, cancer, hormonal disorders, genetic disorders, others, by function into enzymatic and regulatory activity, special targeting activity, vaccines, protein diagnostics.

Major players covered in the global therapeutic proteins industry are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Insulin, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Human Growth Hormone, Follicle Stimulating Hormone), By Application (Metabolic Disorders, Immunologic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Cancer, Hormonal Disorders, Genetic Disorders), By Function (Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity, Special Targeting Activity, Vaccines, Protein Diagnostics), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides therapeutic proteins market overview, forecast therapeutic proteins market size and growth for the whole market, therapeutic proteins market segments, and geographies, therapeutic proteins market trends, therapeutic proteins market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Therapeutic Proteins Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2555&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biologics Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biologics-global-market-report

Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market - By Type Of Service (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics), By Mode Of Transport (Air Transportation, Ocean Transportation, Land Transportation), By Pharmaceutical Type (Pharmaceutical Drugs, Biologics), By Therapeutic Area (Metabolic Disorders Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs, Cardiovascular Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Genito-Urinary Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Therapeutic Proteins, Dermatology Drugs, Vaccines, Ophthalmology Drugs), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-and-biologics-logistics-market

Pharmaceuticals Market - By Type (Pharmaceutical Drugs, Biologics), By Type Of Pharmaceutical Drugs (Cardiovascular Drugs, Dermatology Drugs, Gastrointestinal Drugs, Genito-Urinary Drugs, Hematology Drugs, Anti-Infective Drugs, Metabolic Disorder Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorder Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Oncology Drugs, Ophthalmology Drugs, Respiratory Diseases Drugs), By Type Of Biologics Drugs (Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs), Therapeutic Proteins, Vaccines), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceuticals-market



Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/