Yogurt Market Size, Demand, Growth opportunities, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2023
Yogurt Market by Type, Distribution Channel - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Yogurt Market stood at $77,679 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $107,209 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. Yogurt is a sourish food product, often sweetened or flavored, prepared via homogenization and fermentation of pasteurized milk. It is consumed in various forms such as beverage, snacks, meal replacement, dessert, protein-rich sports drink, and different other forms. The health benefits associated with eating yogurt include healthy digestion, lower risk of type 2 diabetes, protection against colorectal cancer, prevention & treatment of osteoporosis, enhanced weight & fat loss, improved immune system, and reduction of high blood pressure & bad cholesterol.
The other distribution channels is the fastest growing segment, comprised of online stores and home deliveries as these are more convenient for consumers. Also, rise in fitness concerns of people has led to robust sales of yogurt due to high protein content and several health benefits offered by it.
Yogurt & its different flavors are a healthy, versatile, and convenient food with a characteristic richness and pleasant taste. It contains healthy bacteria beneficial to the gut, thus, it is a good probiotic facilitating weight management, digestion, absorption of vitamins & minerals, and more. Yogurt is available in different forms and packings in the market ranging from cups, tubs & tubes to drinkable yogurt such as kefir. It also cures or prevent diarrhea, constipation, and bloating.
The main drivers for the global yogurt market are the health benefits associated with consuming yogurt and rising alertness among people in different regions for losing weight. The additional facts that support the growth of the market are growth in retail market and the low lactose content for lactose intolerant people willing to eat dairy products. However, the artificial additives & ingredients present in certain varieties of yogurt along with hormonal treatment of cows causing fatal diseases may limit people from consuming yogurt and restrict the market growth. Rise in demand for yogurt in the emerging nations owing to increase in disposable income and health awareness are expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the global yogurt market.
The global yogurt market is mainly driven by the health benefits associated with consuming yogurt and increasing awareness among people for losing weight. Other factors supporting the market growth are expansion of retail market in various regions and the lower lactose content for lactose intolerant people willing to eat dairy products. Some of the major players spreading awareness and promoting consumption of spoonable & drinkable yogurt include Yakult, Danone, Nestle, Chobani, and others. However, artificial additives & ingredients added in yogurt and harmful hormonal treatment of milk producing cow may limit people from consuming yogurt. Growth in demand for yogurt in the developing nations owing to rise in disposable income and increase in health awareness are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the development of the global yogurt market.
Key leading players operating in yogurt industry are Danone, Nestl, Parmalat S.p.A., Yakult, Chobani LLC, Yoplait, Arla Foods, Mller, Britannia Industries Limited, and FrieslandCampina.
The other players in the value chain include Mother Dairy, Lactalis, Amul, Emmi Group, CoolBrands International, Dean Foods, Saputo Inc., Valio Oy, Juhayna Food Industries, Nile Co for Food Industries (Enjoy), Centrale Laitire, Autres grandes firmes, SORIL, Groupe Poulina, Filippou Group (FAGE), Vivartia SA, and CERPL - Consorzio Emiliano Romagnolo Produttore Latte scar.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics of the global yogurt market.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
Detailed analysis of the industry based on the type and distribution channel help understand the trending product type and other potential variants.
Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top players within the market framework.
