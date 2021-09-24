Desktop 3D Printer Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2019 - 2027)
Desktop 3D Printer Market
The rapid demand for food due to the growing population and technological advancement is driving the market.SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Desktop 3D Printer Market is projected to be worth USD 5,129.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for desktop 3D printer is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application for 3D printing in consumer products, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.
The market is revolutionizing the industry, with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. However, deployment of large-scale 3D printing is quite high, and the lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the desktop 3D printer market.
Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Tinkerine Stidios Ltd., XYZprinting Inc., M3D, Tiertime Corporation, Shining 3D, Markforged, Zortrax, and Ultimaker, among others.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
Inkjet Printing
Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)
Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
Stereolithography (SLA)
Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)
Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
Direct Light Projection (DLP)
Others
The latest and updated research report on the Global Desktop 3D Printer Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Desktop 3D Printer market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Desktop 3D Printer market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.
Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.
Regional Analysis of the Desktop 3D printer Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Report Highlights:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Desktop 3D printer market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Desktop 3D printer industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Desktop 3D printer market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.
The report considers the following timeline for market estimations:
Historical Years: 2017 – 2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2027
Forecast Years: 2020 – 2027
Valuable Market Insights:
The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.
Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.
The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Desktop 3D printer market.
The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.
