Arms Ammunition Market Share, Business Overview, Application, Types, Future Growth and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Arms Ammunition Market Size – USD 24.30 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for the smart guns & its Arms & Ammunition

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Arms & Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Arms & Ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic insurgency & terrorist activities, increasing interest in bird-hunting, usage of the Arms & Ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement. Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Arms Ammunition market and offers a future impact assessment. It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)ArmsPistolsRevolversRiflesMachine GunsShotgunsEnd Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)MilitaryLaw EnforcementHuntingSportsSelf-defenseCaliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)Small9mm56mm62mm7mm.338 Lapua Magnum.338 Norma MagnumTechnology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)GuidedUnguidedLethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)LethalLess-lethalComponent Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)Fuzes & PrimersPropellantsBasesProjectiles and WarheadsOthersMaterials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)SteelAluminumPolymerOthersThe Arms Ammunition market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.Key terrestrial fragment examine in the Report:North America (U.S., Canada)Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)Arms Ammunition Market Dynamics:Market TrendsOpportunitiesMarket DriversChallengesInfluence FactorsDevelopmental Trend Analysis:Market Trend AnalysisMarket Size (Volume and Value)Methodology/Research Approach:Research Programs/DesignMarket Size EstimationMarket Breakdown and Data TriangulationData SourceWho are the leading players of the Arms Ammunition industry?Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?What are the key applications of the Arms Ammunition market?Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?