Arms Ammunition Market Share, Business Overview, Application, Types, Future Growth and Forecasts 2020 – 2027
Arms Ammunition Market Size – USD 24.30 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for the smart guns & its Arms & AmmunitionVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Arms & Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Arms & Ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic insurgency & terrorist activities, increasing interest in bird-hunting, usage of the Arms & Ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few.
The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.
Fundamental Highlight Of The Report:
The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.
The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.
Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.
Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Arms Ammunition market and offers a future impact assessment.
It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Arms
Pistols
Revolvers
Rifles
Machine Guns
Shotguns
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Military
Law Enforcement
Hunting
Sports
Self-defense
Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Small
9mm
56mm
62mm
7mm
.338 Lapua Magnum
.338 Norma Magnum
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Guided
Unguided
Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Lethal
Less-lethal
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Fuzes & Primers
Propellants
Bases
Projectiles and Warheads
Others
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
The Arms Ammunition market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.
Key terrestrial fragment examine in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major apotheosis of the ToC:
Arms Ammunition Market Dynamics:
Market Trends
Opportunities
Market Drivers
Challenges
Influence Factors
Developmental Trend Analysis:
Market Trend Analysis
Market Size (Volume and Value)
Methodology/Research Approach:
Research Programs/Design
Market Size Estimation
Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
Data Source
Tonality Query you are Pump for?
Who are the leading players of the Arms Ammunition industry?
Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?
What are the key applications of the Arms Ammunition market?
Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?
