Submit Release
News Search

There were 394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,957 in the last 365 days.

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Emergen Research Logo

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Size – USD 110.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.6%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 269.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.  Due to the rising government initiatives to increase the safety and protection of off-highway vehicles, the off-highway vehicle telematics market is expected to grow exponentially. Besides, rising construction activity in both the public and private sectors is likely to accelerate market growth in the forecast timeframe.

The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.

To Gain Useful Market Insights, Grab A Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/306

Fundamental Highlight Of The Report:

Over the forecasted period, the cellular segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.0%. With the development of 4G networks' accessibility, smartphones using cellular networks to send and receive data are increasing in prominence and performance.

The aftermarket segment is expected to sustain stable market growth since it provides total ownership costs, pilot testing, streamlined integration, atheist branding.

Over the forecast timeline, the construction industry accounts for the largest market. This technology provides organizations with intelligence gathering-level details of how the vehicles and installations operate and how they are used, allowing them to identify and take steps anywhere they exist to correct shortfalls in vehicle operations.

Over the forecasted period, North America is expected to hold the largest market. The rapid expansion of the construction industry in this region is anticipated to boost the market for this technology, especially in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Besides, the growing number of transportation companies is expected to further propel the market growth.

Key participants include Zonar Systems, Inc., Omnitracs LLC, MiX Telematics Limited, Harman International Industries Inc., TomTom International BV, Orbcomm Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Topcon Corporation, and Stoneridge, Inc. among others.

Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market and offers a future impact assessment.

To Get This Report At A Profitable Rate@https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/306

It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Satellite

Cellular

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aftermarket

OEM

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Construction

Mining

Others

The Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Key terrestrial fragment examine in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Get a free exclusive sample of Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/306

Major apotheosis of the ToC:

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Dynamics:

Market Trends

Opportunities

Market Drivers

Challenges

Influence Factors

Developmental Trend Analysis:

Market Trend Analysis

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Methodology/Research Approach:

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Request a customized copy of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/306

Tonality Query you are Pump for?

Who are the leading players of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

Browse For A.ssociated Revel:

Fuel Cells Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fuel-cells-market

Distributed Energy Generation Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/distributed-energy-generation-market

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-underwater-vehicles-market

Battery Monitoring System Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-monitoring-system-market

Head-up Display Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/head-up-display-market

Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2027

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.