Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2027
Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Size – USD 110.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.6%,VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 269.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising government initiatives to increase the safety and protection of off-highway vehicles, the off-highway vehicle telematics market is expected to grow exponentially. Besides, rising construction activity in both the public and private sectors is likely to accelerate market growth in the forecast timeframe.
The report offers an industry-wide and economy-wide analysis of the market along with supply and demand dynamics, sales, and production and manufacturing capacity. It also reviews the rate of production and consumption, sales network and distribution channel, pricing analysis, profit margins, cost and demand volatility, import/export, gross revenue, among others.
Fundamental Highlight Of The Report:
Over the forecasted period, the cellular segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.0%. With the development of 4G networks' accessibility, smartphones using cellular networks to send and receive data are increasing in prominence and performance.
The aftermarket segment is expected to sustain stable market growth since it provides total ownership costs, pilot testing, streamlined integration, atheist branding.
Over the forecast timeline, the construction industry accounts for the largest market. This technology provides organizations with intelligence gathering-level details of how the vehicles and installations operate and how they are used, allowing them to identify and take steps anywhere they exist to correct shortfalls in vehicle operations.
Over the forecasted period, North America is expected to hold the largest market. The rapid expansion of the construction industry in this region is anticipated to boost the market for this technology, especially in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Besides, the growing number of transportation companies is expected to further propel the market growth.
Key participants include Zonar Systems, Inc., Omnitracs LLC, MiX Telematics Limited, Harman International Industries Inc., TomTom International BV, Orbcomm Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Topcon Corporation, and Stoneridge, Inc. among others.
Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have slowed down the progression of the businesses, and disruptions in the supply chains have been seen. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market and offers a future impact assessment.
It offers a lucid picture of current trends in the global market, with an unbiased perspective of the leading market players, key regions/countries, end-use industries, and various product types.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Satellite
Cellular
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Aftermarket
OEM
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Agriculture
Construction
Mining
Others
The Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.
Key terrestrial fragment examine in the Report:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major apotheosis of the ToC:
Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Dynamics:
Market Trends
Opportunities
Market Drivers
Challenges
Influence Factors
Developmental Trend Analysis:
Market Trend Analysis
Market Size (Volume and Value)
Methodology/Research Approach:
Research Programs/Design
Market Size Estimation
Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
Data Source
Tonality Query you are Pump for?
Who are the leading players of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry?
Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?
What are the key applications of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market?
Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?
