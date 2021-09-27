Red Alert: The after Effect of the Tinto’s Argyle Mine Closure
The fancy-purplish-red Argyle Muse becomes the most valuable and pink diamond prices get higherNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the closure of mining at Rio Tinto’s mine in Western Australia, the 2.28 carat fancy-purplish-red Argyle Muse became the most valuable diamond ever sold. It could be the last Rio Tinto’s Argyle Pink Diamond Tender according to some experts. “The annual sale included 63 pink, red and violet stones, weighing a combined 51.48 carats,” according to according to Premier Diamond Group: http://premierdiamondltd.com/portfolio-protection/.
With prices rising, the closure of the Argyle mine in November 1, 2020, put traders and investors in uncertainty, since the mine was the supplier of 90 percent of the world’s supply. “The precise impact of the closure on the market remains to be seen but, with demand growing, a further reduction in the limited supply is likely to push rising prices even higher,” reports The Financial Times. The closure brings greater premium than ever on Argyle pinks and other pink diamonds, and the rosy gems will remain among the most collectible in the world,” writes Gloria Fund at SCMP.
As the value of diamonds gets higher so too is the price, how then will investors get hands on these premium assets? Sources are rare. FT explains that the “mine’s rarest polished pinks are sold via sealed bids in the annual Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender, an invitation-only event for around 100 collectors, jewellery houses and diamond connoisseurs.” This means a few people have access highly priced but valuable assets. However, Premier Diamond Group has resources, great knowledge and expertise in natural colored diamonds as instruments for investment. The firm is available help potential investors.
Like with any investment, it is the responsibility for the investor to seek expert advice or do some due diligence. There are vast resources on natural colored diamonds available to the public. However, if interested in fancy-purplish-red Argyle muse or other colored diamonds, contact Mr. David Metcalfe, President of Premier Diamond Group, for consultation. Mr. Metcalfe is a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses.
