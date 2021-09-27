Biz Growth Prompts T98 Rehab & Chiropractic to Move to a Bigger Facility & Added a New Location to Assist Their Patients

whiplash - Auto injury chiropractor - T98 Rehab and Chiropractic Dr. Adam Tran, BS, CNIM, DC | Austin Auto Injury Chiropractor Chiropractic care - Rehabilitation | Austin Chiropractor

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- T98 Rehab and Chiropractic has just confirmed their efforts to expand and cater to more patients seeking rehabilitation and chiropractic care services in Austin, Texas, and surrounding suburbs. This move comes after an increase in patients seeking rehab and chiropractic care service both in the physical clinic and through their website.To accommodate their patients, T98 Rehab and Chiropractic have moved to a bigger location and added a second facility in the growing suburb of Pflugerville, just north of Austin, Texas. This move was made following a surge in demand for services provided by the T98 Rehab and Chiropractic care facilities.In conjunction with moving to a larger facility and adding a second location, T98 Rehab and Chiropractic updated and redesigned their website https://t98rehab.com . They updated the design to a contemporary look and added additional functionalities on scheduling and communications with their patients. They also added more relevant content about the core chiropractic care services they perform at both of their new locations in Pflugerville and North Austin, Texas locations. The new content contains a very updated, informative, and in-depth of the symptoms, tips, and client-friendly chiropractic treatments that they do at their locations. Their website helps you gain insight into the treatment options and approaches used by the healthcare providers.T98 Rehab and Chiropractic is also expanding one of its core services of treating and rehabbing patients that have been in a car, motorcycle, boating, and other related auto injuries. Dr. Adam Tran, the founder is an auto injury chiropractor where they use chiropractic care treatment to rehab patients that don’t want or require surgeries. In this day of age, many people prefer the natural healing of chiropractic care versus prescription pain medications.Whether you are nursing an accident injury, chronic pain, or recurring sensitivity, T98 Rehab and Chiropractic offers a therapeutic treatment and care process to help you get back on your feet. Through exhaustive and holistic methods, they also utilize both modern and current technology and care options.Over time, patients have come to discover the revolutionary features and benefits of following the T98 Rehab and Chiropractic treatment process. From the success rate, the efficacy of this treatment approach has mainly spread through word of mouth. Fortunately, you can now gain full access to more information and services available for rehabilitation chiropractic patients seeking help on the newly designed and very informative website.While speaking in regard to the expansion and digitization efforts, here’s what Dr. Adam Tran, the founder of T98 Rehab and Chiropractic had to say; “We have always strived to help patients recover and return to their daily activities. And while we’ve been doing this for years, I must admit that every case is different. That’s why our professionals take a customized route to help the patient recover. The Pandemic added more layers of issues, but our staff rose up to the challenge. Our greatest joy is to see someone make a full recovery and walk out our doors with a smile on their face.”About T98 Rehab and ChiropracticT98 Rehab and Chiropractic is well known around North Austin and Pflugerville Texas for chiropractic care. Some of these rehabilitation and chiropractic care services include whiplash , acute radiculopathy, auto accident injuries, chiropractic massage therapy, head and migraine care, heat, and cold therapy treatment, lower back pain, neck pain treatment, rehabilitation therapy, sciatica pain, and slip and fall accidents.The expansion and digitization move also comes with an addition to services offered by T98 Rehab and Chiropractic. Some of the additional features now available include the expansion of the core services to accommodate and treat auto accidents, ATV, and boating/jet ski injuries, even dog bites. They are one of the few auto injury chiropractors in their area. If you or someone you know is in need of chiropractic care or rehabilitation, please reach out to our office at (949)-207-3987 and our team will happily schedule you.?Se Habla Español? !Sí!¿Qué es la atención quiropráctica? Muchos se refieren a los quiroprácticos como “Bone Crackers”(alineamiento de huesos), lo que suena aterrador, sin embargo, el tratamiento quiropráctico es mucho más que eso. Quiropráctica simplemente significa “hecho a mano”. Es una práctica que permite a los pacientes recuperarse y notar los resultados en un enfoque más suave y natural. La atención quiropráctica ayuda al sistema musculo esquelético externa e internamente a las articulaciones, los nervios y los huesos. Esto incluye el tratamiento de la desalineación de la columna y las correcciones de postura. Nuestros quiroprácticos talentosos y agradables en rehabilitación T98 utilizan manipulaciones manuales, así como otros tratamientos alternativos que permiten que el cuerpo se cure sin medicamentos o sin someterse a cirugía. Nuestros quiroprácticos realizan manipulaciones para restaurar la movilidad articular que está restringida por una lesión como resultado de eventos traumáticos como una caída o una mala postura al sentarse.Tratamiento quiropráctico que ofrecemos en T98 Rehabilitación Quiropráctico y Bienestar:La mayoría de las afecciones músculo esqueléticas se pueden controlar o tratar sin tomar medicamentos ni someterse a cirugías invasivas. Nuestros profesionales certificados por la junta tienen la experiencia y el conocimiento para obtener los resultados necesarios para la actividad y la vida cotidianas. A continuación, se muestran los tratamientos quiroprácticos que ofrecemos en T98 para su tratamiento diario, lesiones deportivas, lesiones automovilísticas o afecciones de salud. Tratamos lo siguiente: Dolores de cabeza y migrañas, Dolor de cuello, dolor de espalda medio a superior y dolor lumbar, Dolor ciático, y Latigazo. Para obtener más información, visite su página de quiropráctico en español.

