Fancy Color Diamond Research Shows Secondhand Market Taking Over Mining

The emerging value of preowned market as manufacturers with lack of knowledge fail to satisfy high-end market of Fancy Color DiamondsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the diamond industry, it is believed that the “traditional mining has failed to satisfy the market demand for exceptional Fancy Color Diamonds,” so the pre-owned market for rare Fancy Color Diamonds seems to be taking the lead to fill the gap. “Wealthy jewelry collectors are added annually worldwide and financial organizations are buying Fancy Color Diamonds to preserve wealth,” according to industry pundits. However, mining companies are not giving up, so they are adapting to a new trend.
The New Trend for Mining Companies
In recent years, public mining companies have looked at new ways to increase the value of their publicly-traded shares. One of these ways had been promoting occasions when they found exceptional Fancy Color rough diamonds in the media and then trying to sell them downstream.
For example: A whole production of yellow Fancy Color rough from the Ellendale mine in Australia was sold directly to a large, American jewelry brand, who cut, polished, and incorporated it into its jewelry collection. The miner ‘Petra’ partnered with a group of dealers on the ownership of a large blue rough diamond (The “Blue Moon” in the polished), eventually sold through Sotheby’s. Dominion, the Canadian mining company, partnered with a US-based dealer on the ownership of a large, yellow rough diamond. The polished result was purchased by the owner of the mine. Many other examples regarding privately owned mines could be mentioned as well. This practice adopted by mining companies has created a market shortage for exceptional Fancy Color rough diamonds at the wholesale level, causing a supply chain anomaly.
The “Secret Sauce”
Planning and cutting Fancy Color Diamonds requires deep understanding in areas mining companies don’t always excel in. For example, being able to have a long and intimate understanding of the high-end market and its specific diamond-demand parameters. Only after one acquires this knowledge, one can then match the make, clarity, and size of a Fancy Color Diamond, in order to achieve a ‘charming stone’. Yield considerations are deprioritized when it comes to rare Fancy Color Diamonds, unlike with white diamonds.
Platforms of The Future
For the reasons mentioned above, the circulation of Fancy Color rough diamonds is slowing down at the wholesale level. As such, the preowned polished diamond market is turning out to be an alternative arena to source rare Fancy Color Diamonds. Wealthy European, Middle-Eastern and American individuals that bought these gems during the 1970’s through the 1990’s, the ‘golden age’ of supply for large and special Fancy Color, passed on their jewelry collections to next generations over the last decade. Savvy descendants hold onto these diamonds, others are in need of cash and will sell them.
For many years, the main outlet for these goods were prominent auction houses. However, the high commission dealers leave on the table (approximately 20%), and the long time a private seller needs to wait to be paid (6 months on average), create an opportunity for new platforms that can offer better commercial terms for both sides.
Offline and online platforms including Premier Diamond Group Ltd. have emerged to facilitate the trade of these pre-owned diamonds, especially for private individuals looking to profit from their jewelry in a timely manner. And as dealers outbid each other on these platforms, they generate higher returns for these private sales.
To Conclude
As the years go by, the supply of Fancy Color Diamonds becomes thinner. The Premier mine in South Africa doesn’t produce as many exceptional blue diamonds as it used to. The Argyle mine has closed and with it a whole ‘species’ of fine pink and red diamonds have become all but extinct. Alrosa Fancy Color rough diamonds no longer reach the conventional distribution channels of production. The few gems other mining companies unearth are being pushed towards partnerships and do not enter the traditional trading cycle.
Fortunately, with the energy conservation law coming into play, the infrastructure for recycling Fancy Color Diamonds begin to materialize. Most important Fancy Color Diamonds will pass from one generation to the other, a small number will eventually appear back on the market through new platforms. Some goods will gravitate from private collections and will return to the wholesale market. Diamonds that were produced before this millennium will undergo a “face-lift” on the polishing wheel and will gain a second life through new jewelry creations or wealth preservation investments. Looking at underground rough diamond deposits, we realize that the secondhand market, relatively speaking, is in fact the largest available “mine”. This new “mine” could become the only significant source for future Fancy Color trading.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes. The firm holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/.
