Best Places To Visit While Vacationing In New Zealand – Travelling With Matthew Keezer

EINPresswire.com/ -- A place of mystery, magical scenery, and Māori folklore, New Zealand is one of the only places in the world where you can experience all four seasons in one day. A place where you can surf magnificent waves in the morning, then go on a skiing trip in the noon. Afterward, you can explore the mystical land
of Hobbiton or sail through a cave of glow worms before jumping into a natural hot pool in the evening. If that's not a swaying argument, New Zealand is also the perfect option for those looking for sustainable and socially distant trips (as it is one of the countries that has best dealt with Covid during the
pandemic).
However, Matthew Keezer advises those planning to visit New Zealand during the Covid-19 pandemic to still keep an eye on local news and government announcements, as travel and stay regulations are subject to change at any time.
So, let's see what New Zealand has to offer…
Queenstown, South Island
Queenstown, New Zealand's adventure capital, is a good starting point for day journeys to the Central Otago region. Visitors can discover gold-mining towns and the Middle Earth scenery from the popular Lord of the Rings films. Aside from adventure sports, Queenstown has all of the creature amenities, including first-rate hotels, spas, restaurants, galleries, and boutiques.
Matthew Keezer suggests: Don't miss out on adrenaline-fueled activities such as bungee jumping, mountain biking, and downhill skiing.
Rotorua, North Island
Rotorua, a land where the earth speaks, is located on the tumultuous Pacific Ring of Fire and is one of the most active geothermal regions in the world. The forces that created much of New Zealand's dramatic topography can be seen in Rotorua's boiling mud pools, hissing geysers, volcanic craters, and
steaming thermal springs.
Matthew Keezer suggests: Don't miss out on a variety of exciting attractions that will teach you about the region's rich Maori history and culture, and be sure to take a walking tour of geothermal wonders and soak in steaming mineral springs.
Hobbiton, North Island
An experience like no other and one of the most popular attractions on the north island, Hobbiton is a place that everyone must visit at least once in their lifetime. It is one of the few places where you can step inside a movie set that will take you on a journey through magnificent fantasy land.
Matthew Keezer suggests: Wander around the Shire and enjoy every aspect that this magical place can offer!
Abel Tasman National Park, South Island
Located at the tip of New Zealand's south island, Abel Tasman National Park encompasses one of the most unforgettable and unspoiled stretches of New Zealand's coastline. This tropical oasis has dozens of dazzling beaches and secluded coves, which can be explored via the Abel Tasman Coastal Track, and it
takes up to five days to explore most of the beauties that this national park offers.
Matthew Keezer suggests: Go for a night swim on one of the beaches and witness the unique natural phenomenon of phosphorescent planktons that glow in the dark as you move through the water.
