VT Rt 117 & Barber Farm Rd in Jericho roads affected

VT RT 117 near Barber Farm Rd in Jericho is experiencing delays due to a tree down.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.