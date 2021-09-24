Premier Diamond Group on How the Super-Rich are Investing in Diamonds and Rare Gemstones During the Pandemic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding a safe haven and averting uncertainties are some of the things investors keep mind when allocating funds to garner good return. This is exactly what the super-rich have been doing during this pandemic; they are investing in colored diamonds and rare gemstones. Investors are looking at ultra-rare precious gemstones as a ‘safe’ store for their wealth during this pandemic, and many are doing well. “Fine jewelry sales have done well to weather the coronavirus crisis, mainly due to uncertainty and due to demand for precious pieces as a wealth accumulation alternative to a volatile stock market,” explains Mr. David Metcalfe, President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd:
And at the high end of the market, collectors are acquiring rare gemstones – sometimes seeing them as a safer store house than the volatile stock market or property markets. Uncertainty in the stock market is definitely playing a role in their buying decision. And the Covid 19 experience has given more fuel for thought! It is simply another reason why those in the market want to make this investment. Investors are looking right now at a flight to Quality.
With demand outstripping supply from New York to London to Hong Kong for Jewelry, Gemstones, Colored Diamonds and Watches, investment continues to come into the market at anywhere from a few thousand dollars to tens of millions. No one knows the financial toll of the Covid situation and how it will affect economic stability in the long run, but investors are not waiting to find out. They are allocating funds now into Hard Assets for protection and growth. Stock Market volatility is here to stay for the short to medium term according to various analysts in large banks around the world. With uncertainty looming, safety and security have become considerably more important for those looking for a safe haven, and Premier Diamond Group has the resources to help.
Mr. David Metcalfe, President of Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd., is an expert with access to the diamond global market. He is “a pioneer in the branding of natural colored diamonds as a hedge against excessive market volatility brought about by speculation and government credit excesses.” For more information, go to http://premierdiamondltd.com/portfolio-protection/.
About Premier Diamond Group (North America) Ltd
Premier Diamond Group specializes in the purchase and sale of natural colored diamonds for wealth accumulation and estate planning purposes and holds membership in the International Colored Gemstone Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to premierdiamondltd.com.
Disclaimer
This news release is based on information available to the public. The information and any statistical data contained herein has been obtained from sources we believe reliable, but we do not represent that they are accurate or complete and should not be relied upon as such. The material contained herein is for information purposes only.
