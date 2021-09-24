CD3D, Where DeFi and Gaming Meet, Set to Launch in October

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fair launch token sale for fantasy sports-style gaming site CinemaDraft will begin on October 7, 2021. This Initial CD3D Offering will last for 24 hours only at cd3d.app. Using a Dutch auction type of cryptocurrency sale known as a batch auction, investors will submit bids for 20 million of the 100 million CD3D token supply, with orders being filled after the sale ends from highest price to lowest price.



CD3D powers the in-game token economy for the upcoming CinemaDraft game platform. A Binance Smart Chain based token priced in stablecoin BUSD, CD3D boasts popular DeFi features, such as:

10% transaction fee that includes dividends, burn, plus buyback & burn

Anti-whale protocol capping transactions to 0.15% of the token supply

30-day+ staking rewards for longtime holders

Monthly liquidity release schedule

Funds from the token sale will empower CinemaDraft, LLC to complete a self-service decentralized exchange token launchpad for other gaming tokens. Additionally, CinemaDraft will complete developing its first daily fantasy movies game DraftStream with the funds acquired, sponsoring marketing and free-to-play prize pools using cash and CD3D prizes.

Star Cards are the celebrity NFT collectibles that earn CD3D based on the actors' in-game performance. This organic integration with CinemaDraft games provides built-in value above that of the largely speculative non-fungible token market.

In CD3D, CinemaDraft brings innovation and decentralized finance to the $20 billion Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) industry. Players will become investors; investors will become players. The Community Jackpot Fund - a dedicated portion of the token supply used to reward the most consistently active players - will be deployed on a quarterly basis. Future plans include a play-to-earn program for players to own Star Cards for free, while sharing their revenue with CinemaDraft. As the rare deflationary token with actual utility, CD3D features sound tokenomics designed to withstand the cyclical, high-variance nature of cryptocurrency investment.

About CinemaDraft

Founded by the game's creator, CinemaDraft is managed by CEO/Founder Edwardo Jackson. Mr. Jackson's areas of expertise include publishing, movie criticism, marketing, and professional poker. As an avid cryptocurrency enthusiast and investor since 2013, Mr. Jackson owns the educational site BlacksinBitcoin.com. CinemaDraft, LLC is a Nevada-incorporated company based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America.

