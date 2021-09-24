Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a motion to force the Biden Administration to reinstate Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) after they blatantly ignored the court’s order to do so. MPP restricts illegal aliens’ ability to remain in the United States during immigration proceedings, which greatly reduces the burden shouldered by state and federal agencies tasked with defending our border.

“The Biden Administration’s refusal to follow the law has created chaos at our border. Our officers are working endlessly to try to manage the crisis that is overwhelming our state,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I have already sued this administration and won – yet they still think they are above the law and can continue shirking their responsibilities. It’s time to stop the Biden Administration from acting outside of federal law. They have created this crisis by inviting illegal aliens to come into our country unlawfully.”