Is Assisted Living Or Nursing Home Care A Better Fit For Your Senior Family Member? Akash Brahmbhatt Explains
Akash Brahmbhatt Shares Major Differences Between Nursing Home and Assisted Living CareSPRING, TX, USA, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you've noticed that your loved ones are needing some extra help at home, you may be thinking about whether it's time for them to move into assisted living or nursing home care. It can be tough to decide which option is the best fit for your loved one. Nursing home owner Akash Brahmbhatt is sharing his top tips for helping families decide what type of long-term care is the best fit for your older relative.
What Type of Care Does Assisted Living Provide?
Assisted living care can be a good fit for older adults who want to maintain their independence but need some help with their activities of daily living. If your older relative is struggling with personal care activities (such as getting dressed, bathing, or using the bathroom), if they need assistance with moving around the house, or if they need help eating and cleaning up after making meals, an assisted living community may be a good fit for their needs, according to Akash Brahmbhatt. In assisted living, your loved one will likely live in a private apartment or condo, and be able to participate in many social activities with other residents of their community.
What Type of Care Does a Nursing Home Provide?
A nursing home provides a higher level of care than an assisted living facility. Nursing homes are staffed with medical professionals and are often able to provide hospital-level care. Nursing home residents often live in a single or double room that's part of a larger community. Residents are able to socialize with one another, participate in activities, and visit with family regularly, according to Akash Brahmbhatt.
Akash Brahmbhatt Explains How to Choose the Right Long-Term Care Solution for Your Loved One
It can be hard to decide whether your loved one needs assisted living or nursing home care. Akash Brahmbhatt recommends having a conversation with your loved one's physician to discuss which type of facility is a better fit. It's also smart to trust your instincts, says Akash Brahmbhatt. If you know that your loved one enjoys their independence and they are still able to handle many of their own needs, assisted living may be a good fit. If you're worried about their safety when they're home alone, nursing home care may be a better choice.
