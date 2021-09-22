Submit Release
News Search

There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,538 in the last 365 days.

Pro tems will sit on October calendar instead of Justice Cuéllar; expect faster than usual filing of September case opinions

This is a sign that, before Justice Cuéllar’s last day at the end of October, the court will likely file its opinions in the three cases that were argued in September with Cuéllar on the bench (remotely).  Those somewhat-faster-than-usual filings would avoid the need to have Cuéllar himself sit pro tem on those cases after he leaves the court.  It would also avoid the alternative:  if any of the cases were to remain undecided after October 31 without Cuéllar sitting by assignment, the court would have to issue opinions by just six justices or, if the justices were evenly divided, the cases would probably be re-argued.

You just read:

Pro tems will sit on October calendar instead of Justice Cuéllar; expect faster than usual filing of September case opinions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.