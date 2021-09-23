Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Real Estate Commission Holding Free Webinar on Condominium Associations

Posted on Sep 23, 2021 in News Releases, PVL

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

PROFESSIONAL AND VOCATIONAL LICENSING DIVISION

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

CATHERINE P. AWAKUNI COLÓN DIRECTOR

AHLANI K. QUIOGUE LICENSING ADMINISTRATOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 23, 2021

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION OFFERS FREE VIRTUAL EDUCATION EVENT “FUNDAMENTALS OF SUCCESSFULLY OPERATING AN ASSOCIATION”

HONOLULU — The Real Estate Commission, together with the Community Associations Institute Hawaii Chapter, is holding a free educational event via webinar next month. “Fundamentals of Successfully Operating an Association” is open to the public and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The webinar features six speakers recognized in the condominium community for their expertise in Hawaii condominium law, specifically in the areas of condominium association finances, contracting, board liability, rule-making, association insurance, and unit modifications.

Registration for the event is available online at www.caihawaii.org. For more information, the public can call the Real Estate Branch at 808-586-2644.

EVENT TOPICS INCLUDE:

  • Association Finances
  • Contracting
  • Reducing Board Liability
  • Do’s and Don’ts of Effective Rule-Making
  • Association Insurance
  • Processing Unit Modifications

The Real Estate Commission is one of 25 boards and commissions administratively attached to the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs through the Professional and Vocational Licensing Division. It is responsible for the licensure, education and discipline of real estate agents; registration of prelicense schools, continuing education providers, condominium projects, condominium associations, condominium managing agents, and condominium hotel operators; and certification of prelicense and continuing education courses, and prelicense instructors.

# # #

Media Contact: Jayson Horiuchi Communications Officer Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Email: [email protected] Phone: (808) 586-7582

