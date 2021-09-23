Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee seeks applicants (published September 23, 2021)

Applications due by Oct. 25

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Metropolitan Council and the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission are seeking applicants to serve on the Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee.

The purpose of the Legacy Advisory Committee is to promote and coordinate implementation of the 25-Year Parks and Trails Legacy Plan. The plan can be found at www.legacy.leg.mn/funds/parks-trails-fund/plan.

“Committee members play a critical role in advancing the goals of the 25-year Parks and Trails Legacy Plan,” said Jon Oyanagi, chair, Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee. “It’s an honor to serve on the Committee and contribute our diverse perspectives to the effort to improve and expand Minnesota’s parks and trails of state and regional significance.”

The deadline for applications is Oct. 25.

The committee consists of 17 members, including a mixture of Minnesota park and trail professionals and residents.

Among the skills desired for the committee are backgrounds in youth programs, natural resource and outdoor skills building education, park and trail accessibility, resource management, marketing, technology, tourism, and outdoor recreation business/industry, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Additional information about the committee, including time commitments and membership terms, is available at Parks & Trails Legacy Advisory Committee.

Those interested in serving on the Advisory Committee may complete the application form online at www.legacy.leg.mn/ptlac/member-application or print it and return it to Lars Erdahl, Minnesota DNR, Box 39, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155. Questions may be directed to Lars at [email protected]