Get to know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Rob Susi

Maine DOE Team member Rob Susi is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Rob in this brief question and answer.

What are your roles with DOE?

I am the School Safety and Security Coordinator for the Maine School Safety Center, a division within the Department of Education. I am responsible for supervising the Maine School Safety Center under Director Jonathan Shapiro. I am also responsible for the Grants to States for School Emergency Management Grant Program, and the School Resource Officer Liaison. I am the primary contact for the Department for safety and security issues, site assessments, and critical response planning. We are also entering into a new and exciting opportunity for online advancement and professional development of school safety and security with our partners at the Maine Community College System.

What do you like best about your job?

I love working with our team (Melissa Condon, Staci Warren, Cristina Stade and Dr. Karen Barnes are incredible!!!), our Office and School and Student Support team, and being a small part of the overall vision for the Maine DOE. I get to work with our Federal, State, County, and Local partners including the Maine Criminal Justice Academy, Maine Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Corrections, United States Secret Service, United States Attorney General’s Office, Department of Homeland Security, the Maine School Resource Officer’s Association, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine to name a few. But mostly I love working with the local schools, helping with their emergency planning and overall safety so that each student in Maine is in the safest environment possible. Working with local partners to keep our local schools as safe as possible, providing free assistance, so that students can be safe.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I am a retired police officer who had the best job, I got to be an School Resource Officer (SRO) in a preK-12 setting. Those kids made such an impact on my life! I love working with kids and I see this job as an opportunity to impact way more than just my local school, and to be a resource to those schools who need it. Director Jonathan Shapiro has a focused and excellent plan for the future of the Maine School Safety Center and I am very excited to see the great work we have already done, and what is to come!

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I look forward to time with my family. I love worshipping and serving my God. I love coaching and miss it very much. I also enjoy golf, my pool, outside games, board games, card games, and video games.