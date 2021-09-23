Global Tamil Forum (GTF) does not represent the Tamil Diaspora

** Of the 14 founding member organizations of GTF, 13 organizations have left GTF, leaving now only one organization which is the Canadian Tamil Congress."

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --Global Tamil Forum (GTF) no longer represents the Tamil Diaspora. Of the original 14 Tamil organizations which formed GTF in September 2009 in Paris, France, all the 10 organizations from Europe left GTF soon after 2012. In 2014, the British Tamil Forum left GTF. After the Australian Tamil Congress left GTF in 2020, the United States Tamil Action Group (USTAG), formerly known as USTPAC, also left GTF.In its withdrawal notice of September 8, 2020, to GTF, the United States Tamil Action Group (USTAG) has said: “After all these years of cooperation, we submit our withdrawal notice as a result of the GTF no longer being an umbrella organization of the Tamil diaspora”. USTAG’s letter further states that “GTF can no longer speak for the Tamil diaspora as a whole”.In the aftermath of May 2009, Tamil Diaspora organizations around the globe united in grief around the Mullivaikal Massacre that was perpetrated against the Tamil people in Sri Lanka. As a result, the Global Tamil Forum (GTF) was organized. Tamil Diaspora representatives from 5 continents belonging to 14 Tamil organizations assembled in Paris, France, between 29 and 31 of August 2009 to hold the first convention of the Global Tamil Forum (GTF). The dire situation faced by the Tamil people in Sri Lanka was discussed and action programs were deliberated to address their immediate needs. Over the 3 days of the conference, the GTF constitution was also adopted unanimously by the country representatives.From 2009 to 2012, GTF truly represented the interests of the Tamils. Many Tamil activists contributed to several GTF projects. Due to the support of several grassroots organizations, GTF received credibility in the global arena. However, a small group within GTF later used this credibility for its own selfish interests that not only undermined the interests of the Tamil Diaspora but also resulted in non-transparent nature. In fact, there were no annual account details provided by GTF after 2013, and nobody gave auditing power to inspect its undisclosed donors. Most importantly, to the utter dismay and frustration of many Tamil people, GTF’s actions were not in the best interests of the Tamil people.** Of the 14 founding member organizations of GTF, 13 organizations have left GTF, leaving now only one organization which is the Canadian Tamil Congress. Therefore, GTF has no credibility for its existence and it no longer represents the Tamil Diaspora.Lavan MuthuFounding Member, USTAG, formerly USTPAC