Submit Release
News Search

There were 419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,984 in the last 365 days.

Global Tamil Forum (GTF) does not represent the Tamil Diaspora

** Of the 14 founding member organizations of GTF, 13 organizations have left GTF, leaving now only one organization which is the Canadian Tamil Congress."

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Tamil Forum (GTF) no longer represents the Tamil Diaspora. Of the original 14 Tamil organizations which formed GTF in September 2009 in Paris, France, all the 10 organizations from Europe left GTF soon after 2012. In 2014, the British Tamil Forum left GTF. After the Australian Tamil Congress left GTF in 2020, the United States Tamil Action Group (USTAG), formerly known as USTPAC, also left GTF.

In its withdrawal notice of September 8, 2020, to GTF, the United States Tamil Action Group (USTAG) has said: “After all these years of cooperation, we submit our withdrawal notice as a result of the GTF no longer being an umbrella organization of the Tamil diaspora”. USTAG’s letter further states that “GTF can no longer speak for the Tamil diaspora as a whole”.

In the aftermath of May 2009, Tamil Diaspora organizations around the globe united in grief around the Mullivaikal Massacre that was perpetrated against the Tamil people in Sri Lanka. As a result, the Global Tamil Forum (GTF) was organized. Tamil Diaspora representatives from 5 continents belonging to 14 Tamil organizations assembled in Paris, France, between 29 and 31 of August 2009 to hold the first convention of the Global Tamil Forum (GTF). The dire situation faced by the Tamil people in Sri Lanka was discussed and action programs were deliberated to address their immediate needs. Over the 3 days of the conference, the GTF constitution was also adopted unanimously by the country representatives.

From 2009 to 2012, GTF truly represented the interests of the Tamils. Many Tamil activists contributed to several GTF projects. Due to the support of several grassroots organizations, GTF received credibility in the global arena. However, a small group within GTF later used this credibility for its own selfish interests that not only undermined the interests of the Tamil Diaspora but also resulted in non-transparent nature. In fact, there were no annual account details provided by GTF after 2013, and nobody gave auditing power to inspect its undisclosed donors. Most importantly, to the utter dismay and frustration of many Tamil people, GTF’s actions were not in the best interests of the Tamil people.

** Of the 14 founding member organizations of GTF, 13 organizations have left GTF, leaving now only one organization which is the Canadian Tamil Congress. Therefore, GTF has no credibility for its existence and it no longer represents the Tamil Diaspora.

Lavan Muthu
Founding Member, USTAG, formerly USTPAC

Reformed Global Tamil Forum
RGTF
+1 954-444-8838
nainaimoon@gmail.com

You just read:

Global Tamil Forum (GTF) does not represent the Tamil Diaspora

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.