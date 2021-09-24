VeriKlick

VeriKlick Announces Major Client Implementation for Tech and Video Assessments with Multifactor Authentication

NEWARK, NJ, USA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furthering its dedication to being a top solution provider of advanced intelligent candidate verification platform solutions, VeriKlick is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with a large American information technology services company.

VeriKlick’s partner provides IT consulting, business consulting, systems implementation and application outsourcing services to large enterprises and software vendors. Our partner has several delivery centers in Offshore and Onshore.

VeriKlick’s Multifactor Authenticated Video Interview platform is designed to enable the secure identification of qualified candidates for all types and sizes of organizations. The enhanced Video technology solution introduces an advanced intelligent candidate verification platform. By streamlining the candidate verification process the advanced platform enables organizations to host their virtual interviews with confidence while VeriKlick provides a seamless experience on its platform as if you are interviewing candidates in person. VeriKlick is developed and designed to support the full scope of the Workforce Ecosystem.

The new partnership exemplifies their dedication and reflects our joint desire to collaborate and share our vision by enhancing the hiring engagement process with advanced AI solutions.

Founded in 2018 VeriKlick Inc. is a leader Total Talent Acquisition Management Solutions with a specific focus on advanced intelligent candidate verification. VeriKlick’s breakthrough solution will benefit both organizations and candidates with its futuristic advanced technology capability to host their virtual interviews with confidence by using our patent pending Multifactor Authenticated Technical and Video Assessment.