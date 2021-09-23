Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,584 in the last 365 days.

Foreign Minister meets South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain Download logo

On the sidelines of the activities of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76), Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, today met at the headquarters of the South African mission to the United Nations in New York, Minister for International Relations and Cooperation of the friendly Republic of South Africa, HE Dr Naledi Pandor.

During the meeting, they discussed the close friendship relations between the two friendly countries, joint efforts to develop bilateral cooperation in various fields and ways to expand the horizons of trade and investment exchange to serve common interests as well as a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York HE Ambassador Jamal Faris Al-Ruwaie and the delegation accompanying HE the Minister.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain.

You just read:

Foreign Minister meets South African Minister for International Relations and Cooperation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.