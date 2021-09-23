Image Retrieval Announces Partnership with German Company CRUSE to Distribute & Support CRUSE Products in US & Canada

Image Retrieval partners with CRUSE as the company expands its offerings into new industries.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Image Retrieval Inc. , a reseller of high-resolution scanning equipment for cultural heritage materials, is pleased to announce its new partnership with CRUSE , a German company that creates scanners specifically for the art, museum and décor industry. According to Image Retrieval President Derek Jenkins, the company is excited to provide distribution and support for CRUSE products in the U.S.A. and Canada.“We are delighted to make the announcement about our new partnership,” says Jenkins. “CRUSE is renowned the world over for its top-quality high-end scanners, which are manufactured using the latest scanning technology. It’s an honor for us to work with such an enterprising company, and we look forward to further increasing the distribution of these remarkable products within North America.”The CEO of CRUSE, Heinrich Kannen, says the partnership will be beneficial to both companies for a number of reasons:“Our partnership with Image Retrieval creates tremendous new opportunities for us within the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our scanners are designed especially for our customers in the art, museum and décor industries, and are particularly helpful for use with sensitive documents and originals. With the assistance of Image Retrieval, we will be able to provide solutions and services for more people in those industries in North America.”For more information about Image Retrieval’s products and the scanning services it offers, visit the website at www.iiri.com About Image Retrieval Inc.Established in 1990, Image Retrieval is a reseller of high-resolution scanning equipment for cultural heritage materials, including books, maps, microfilm, documents, and newspapers. The company offers a wide range of planetary, microfilm, and document scanners for libraries, archives, and government agencies. It also offers fast and professional scanning services out of their offices in Carrollton, TX, specializing in scanning books, microfilm, and microfiche.About CRUSEA German specialist leading the world in high-end scanners, CRUSE has been a reliable partner for the design and printing industry, art reproduction, museums, archives and libraries since 1979. The company currently operates in over 30 countries across the world, with over 1000 scanners in operation. With 95% of their manufacturing completed in-house, CRUSE prides itself on its innovative use of the latest in scanning technology and its ability to provide customers with high-quality custom-made products.