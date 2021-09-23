CHICWISH Offers 6 Tips For Purchasing the Right Clothing Size Online
Online shopping is still growing in popularity. Online apparel sales accounted for 46% of all clothing sales in 2020.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online shopping is still growing in popularity. Online apparel sales accounted for 46% of all clothing sales in 2020. Online shopping is convenient and provides you with more options than you can find in brick-and-mortar stores. However, it can be challenging to know which size to purchase online. CHICWISH is here to help with this online shopping guide.
1. Understand Sizing Differences
There is no standard size in the clothing industry. You may wear a six in one size and a 2 in another. This means that you can't rely on the size listed on the label.
2. Using Sizes
Using sizes is the easiest way to determine your size, but it's not the most accurate. Most apparel sites, including CHICWISH, will have a size chart. This chart will tell you the numerical sizes that each letter size represents. For example, XS is equal to size 0/2 in the U.S. and size 34 in Europe.
3. Measure Yourself
If you can't rely on the size of the clothing, this leaves you with one option to get the right size for you. You'll need to measure yourself.
CHICWISH says the measurements you must have are bust, hips, and waist. You'll need a tailor tape or flexible measuring tape.
To measure the bust, you'll bring the tape around the widest part of your bust. To measure the waist, the measuring tape should hit your belly button. For hips, bring the tape around the widest point of your hips.
4. Importance of Other Measurements
In addition to these basic measurements, some items of clothing will include other measurements. You can expect trousers or pants to have an inseam measurement. This indicates the length of the pants from the inseam to the bottom of the pant.
Shirts, jackets, and dresses will often have a length measurement. This can tell you how long the piece is. You can check the length by measuring the length you want the item to be and comparing it to the length measurement, CHICWISH explains.
5. Use the Measurements
Once you have your measurements, it's time to put them to use. CHICWISH explains that each item of clothing will have measurements. Select the article of clothing and the size you believe will fit, and check the measurements listed with your own. If they don't measure up, you'll need to choose a different size.
6. Reach Out to CUSTOMER SERVICE
When you order from any reputable clothing company, you can expect a customer service team to be available to answer sizing questions. At CHICWISH, the customer service representative can provide you with sizing information and even unique measurements if you need them.
CHICWISH is an online clothing retailer. They cater to the younger consumers who are looking for class and style. They are at the forefront of fashion, and both East and West inspire their clothing.
