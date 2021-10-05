ill-fii Comes to Change the Game With Video of First Single “Soul Never Dies” off Six-Song EP
I’m on a mission to pour my heart out...”GAITHERSBURG, MD, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibey with an immersive African American perspective, a new video hauntingly makes its way into the zeitgeist. Created by Spoken Word music artist ill-fii, the hypnotic new video “Soul Never Dies” does something unforgettable from the first beat. It melodically calms and transfixes viewers on what can be the threadwork that heals body, soul, and mind. In it, ill-fii gratefully acknowledges his Prathertown past and with resolute forward-focus, he intentionally gives an unruffled battle cry to “heal thyself” both physically and soulfully.
— ill-fii
Motivated to bring Spoken Word artistry back into the mainstream via a more conscious Hip Hop, in his EP “The Lost Children of Africa," ill-fii’s six songs embody what he calls an “anthem for empowering minds.” He believes a phenomenal place to start is health and wellness.
He said, “I’m on a mission to pour my heart out in detailed messages so people will see steps to shape their future and re-write their own story. No matter the situation, and no matter who they are, taking care of the self is life personified.”
For more information, visit https://www.illfii.com.
About ill-fii:
ill-fii is a Spoken Word artist with a focus on health and wellness-based in Gaithersburg, MD.
YouTube Link:
https://youtu.be/yZblhBANVBA
Social Media:
https://www.Instagram.com/theghostwritersink
https://www.tiktok.com/@illfii?lang=en
Ramont Prather
ill-fii
+1 240-389-0532
info@www.illfii.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook