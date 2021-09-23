Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) Token is a Cryptocurrency That Is Not Forgetting the Once Forgotten Communities
Betting on a positive solution for the future of the forgotten communities
The future of these forgotten communities need to be built based on innovation and positivity.”FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States, through its technological innovation, have found ways to advance its use of alternative sources for energy generation beyond the traditional fossil fuels. While these advances have resulted in a cleaner environment and reduced pollution, those same communities that have traditionally supplied the fuel to produce that energy are being very quickly left behind by this transition. With this shift, the resulting collateral damage to the forgotten mining communities that have relied upon this income has resulted in scarred lands left from bankrupt companies, high unemployment, and families looking for ways to put food on the table and homes heated.
— LBX Team
A real solution to both fix the scarred lands and lift these forgotten communities is needed and that solution is the Land Betterment Exchange (LBX). The Land Betterment Exchange is an ERC-20 token written off the Ethereum framework that flips the narrative on how to incentivize the clean-up of these abandon environmental liabilities. Prior to the Land Betterment Exchange, the only solution was a negative-based model by the government to fine and penalize already bankrupt companies to try to force them to clean up the environment. With $15 billion of estimated environmental liability outstanding underlying abandoned fossil fuel properties its clear and apparent that the government based model has historically not worked and can no longer be relied upon to fix the growing problem.
Instead of a negative incentive model, LBX utilizes a positive-based incentive reward system for the environmental clean-up work actually being completed. Essentially as the work is completed, the tokens are earned and issued to the party doing the work, that has applied for such tokens and has been approved. These tokens will soon trade on well-established exchanges, which will establish a market value for the tokens for value and monetization, in addition to providing further environmental offset opportunities to incentivize third-party sponsors to participate and help fund additional environmental clean-up work.
How do the forgotten communities benefit? These workers that were once mining the land to supply fossil fuels for energy generation will now be rewarded with family-supporting income to clean up the environment that has been left behind. The higher the market value of the LBX tokens, the more incentive for people and sponsors to provide additional resources and work to complete the environmental reclamation. This, based on supply demand economics, will directly translates into higher wages that can be paid to the workers themselves. Furthermore, the communities they live in will be cleaned up and provide a safer and more attractive place to live in a beautiful environment and a thriving economy.
The Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) has developed a win-win-win solution for all parties involved that is focused on driving social and environmental value to the holders of the tokens themselves. To learn more about the Land Betterment Exchange and the LBX token visit www.lbxtoken.com
About Land Betterment Exchange
Land Betterment Exchange (LBX) is an environmentally driven token that creates a financial incentive and trading market to pull forward environmental cleanup and transition away from fossil fuels while providing new sustainable jobs for the local community. Land Betterment Exchange has engaged Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, as its token issuance partner to ensure that integrity of the token issuance process is adhered to. Land Betterment Corporation and Land Betterment Exchange both firmly believe that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit lbxtoken.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Special Note Regarding Comments and Statements herein
Please refer to our whitepaper which is linked to our website and included in the link here: https://lbxtoken.com/landing/images/whitepaper.pdf for a clarification and or statements made with regards to the LBX Token.
