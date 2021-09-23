JANSON SUPPORTS MASSACHUSETTS NON-PROFIT SHELTER WITH $10,000 GRANT

JANSON is honored to announce its grant to Family Promise Metrowest (FPM) - Powered by Mission Matters

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills, CA , Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JANSON is honored to announce its $10,000 grant to Natick, MA-based nonprofit Family Promise Metrowest (FPM) for their Shelter program.





“JANSON is honored to be able to extend our support to Family Promise Metrowest,” says Janet Chihocky, CEO of JANSON. “In every state where we conduct business, JANSON searches for local entities who share a similar mission to ours – making an impact in the lives of others. We are thankful to have found FPM in Massachusetts and have the ability to bless their community.”

FPM’s cornerstone Shelter program serves families with children that have lost their housing, providing safe shelter, meals, clothing, and supportive case management so families can address the root causes of their housing instability and set goals for future sustainability.

Like most areas and shelters, the shelter has been put to the test during the pandemic. FPM skillfully pivoted its programming to remote services and successfully raised emergency funding to bring immediate relief and stability to the families that were currently being served. In 2020, FPM served a record-breaking 50 families, including 58 parents and 89 children that were facing homelessness.

“FPM is currently on track to double the number of families we served last year. Increasing our resources and community support is essential in order to meet the great need. We are so grateful for JANSON Communication’s generosity,” said Susan Crossley, Family Promise Metrowest Executive Director.

Family Promise Metrowest serves low- and moderate-income Massachusetts families with at least one child under the age of 18 that are facing homelessness. With the help of a diverse community, FPM provides resources, guidance, and encouragement to help motivated families meet their goals, move themselves out of poverty, and become self-sufficient. To learn more about Family Promise Metrowest and how to become involved or donate, please visit www.familypromisemetrowest.org.

About JANSON

JANSON is a unified branding and communications company that brings customized solutions for its military, defense, and federal customers worldwide. To learn more, please visit jansoncom.com.

