US$ 1,372.6 Mn Endometrial Ablation Market Size Expected To Reach by 2028 – Acumen Research and Consulting Prediction

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled "Endometrial Ablation Market Size - Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021 - 2028".

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global endometrial ablation market will reach US$ 1,372.6 Million in 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% amid the forecast period.



Report coverage

Market Endometrial Ablation Market Analysis Period 2017 - 2028 Base Year 2020 Forecast Data 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By End Use, and By Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Hologic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Minerva Surgical, Inc., and Karl Storz Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

The use of endometrial ablation devices is expected to contribute to the market's expansion. Gynecological diseases such as uterine myomas have become more common in recent years, prompting patients to seek out various diagnostic and surgical options to address their symptoms and conditions. Endometrial ablation devices were developed as a result of rapid technological advancements in the medical device industry, which have led to their widespread use. When excessive bleeding occurs, endometrial ablation devices are used to remove a thin layer of tissue (endometrium) lining the uterus in order to reduce or stop the bleeding. However, design flaws, malfunctions, and technological mistakes associated with endometrial ablation devices have the potential to result in misdiagnosis, ineffective patient care, and ineffective therapy. As a result, the manufacturing of endometrial ablation devices are subjected to stringent regulatory oversight.

Endometrial ablation is a minimally invasive (MIS) procedure for removing the uterus' thin hormonal lining. It has been linked to fewer complications, a higher quality of life after surgery, shorter hospital stays, and lower overall healthcare costs than other treatments. The increasing number of postmenopausal women is a major factor driving revenue growth in the global endometrial ablation market. Menopause affects approximately 25 million female members of society each year, and the global population of menopausal and postmenopausal women is expected to reach 1.2 billion by 2030. The rising prevalence of gynaecological disorders such as postmenopausal endometriosis is increasing the demand for endometrial ablation therapies, which is propelling the market forward.

Concerns about endometrial ablation device design flaws, malfunctions, and technical mistakes that result in ineffective patient treatment and management may, however, limit market growth throughout the forecasted time period. There is a risk of bleeding, discomfort, and infection during endometrial ablation treatments, as well as cold/heat damage to nearby organs and uterine wall puncture injury caused by surgical tools, all of which may discourage patients from undergoing the procedure.

Endometrial ablation devices use an advanced intrauterine ultrasound probe that provides a better resolution imagery to locate fibroids more accurately throughout the uterus. Additionally, various government-wide support initiatives, especially in developing economies like China and India, to promote the development in healthcare sector, as well as increasing investment in research and development activities in the field of innovative minimally invasive ablation operations, are driving market growth.

Hospital Segment has Grab Top Share in End Use Segment

The end-user segment of the endometrial ablation market is segmented into three categories: ambulatory surgical centres, hospitals, and clinics. Hospitals will account for the largest share of revenue in 2020, and growth is expected to remain strong as a result of the availability of sophisticated endometrial ablation-based technologies in hospitals in the coming years. The rising prevalence of endometrial ablation has prompted hospitals to invest in the sophisticated technology that is associated with it. Additional factors such as the establishment of facilities dedicated to the treatment of gynaecological problems, along with a wide range of reimbursement options, will contribute significantly to the segment's revenue growth over the forecasted period.

As a result of advancements in endometrial ablation procedures that do not necessitate a large amount of space and can be performed in clinics, clinics will account for a significant portion of revenue in 2020. The establishment of clinics specialising in endometrial ablation, as well as the availability of sophisticated technology for related treatments in these clinics, will aid in the expansion of this segment.

Regional Stance

North America leads the market in 2020. Growing rates of gynaecological diseases and improvements in the region's healthcare system is the key aspect for the region’s domination. There are approximately 11 percent of women in the United States who have endometriosis. The robust presence of key market competitors as well as the increased use of minimally invasive treatment techniques are both contributing to the industry's revenue growth.

Increasing demand for endometrial ablation devices in emerging markets such as India, China, and Brazil is expected to propel revenue growth in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of gynaecological diseases, greater patient and family understanding of medical technology, rising per capita income, and increased investment in private healthcare are all factors contributing to market revenue growth.

Companies Covered

Key companies covered in the report are Hologic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Minerva Surgical, Inc., and Karl Storz.

