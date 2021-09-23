Temperature Controlled Packaging Market is Expected to Reach US$ 23,252 Mn by 2027 with CAGR 11.2%

The abrupt rise in coronavirus cases globally, proliferated the demand for medical supplies and vaccines thereby accelerating the demand for temperature controlled packaging market.

The global temperature controlled packaging market was valued US$ 11,051.2 Mn in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 23,252 Mn by 2027, with a growing CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

The demand for temperature controlled packaging has witnessed a surge in the past two years primarily due to the occurrence of COVID-19. The rise in clinical trials worldwide owing to the growth in diseases is another contributing factor for the market growth. Clinical trials require samples to be stored and transported at prescribed temperatures to maintain the integrity of products. The countries such as U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada among others support a number of clinical trials with high R&D expenditure. In 2018, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have received 955 requests for clinical trials. The growing healthcare and R&D expenditure is driving the demand for temperature controlled packaging market.

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Report Overview:

The research report covers all the necessary data regarding the market patterns of growth in the market and the factors driving this growth. This research report offers a detailed study of an important microscopic view of the industry to define the footprints of the major players like Saeplast, TKT GmbH, Snyder Industries, GEBHARDT Logistic Solutions GmbH, Atlas Molded Products, Amcor plc., Biotempak, va-Q-tec AG, United Parcel Services, FedEx Corporation., etc. he leading and dominant players in the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market are intrinsically analyzed based on key factors in the competition analysis part of the study. The report covers Leading Countries and analyzes the potential of the global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, and market entry strategy analysis, opportunities, and forecasts. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19.

Key Market Segmentation of Temperature Controlled Packaging Market:

The segmentation of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Market has been offered based on product type, application, mode of transportation, company profiles, and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis.

Company Profiles and Competitive Intelligence Covered in Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Report are:

Saeplast

TKT GmbH

Snyder Industries

GEBHARDT Logistic Solutions GmbH

Atlas Molded Products

Amcor plc.

Biotempak

va-Q-tec AG

United Parcel Services

FedEx Corporation

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2027)

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2027)

Insulated Containers Chest Style Upright Style

Insulated Shippers Expanded Polystyrene Shippers Insulated Polystyrene Shippers Vacuum Insulated Shippers Others (Panels, Envelops)

Other Coolants (refrigerants, coolants, etc.)

Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2027)

Warehousing

Transportation Overland Transport Air Transport Water Transport

Value Added Services

Others (Freight Forwarding, Factory Services, IT Support, Financial Services)

Regional Analysis of Temperature Controlled Packaging Market:

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region is growing at a CARG of 15.9% during the forecast period, which is the highest among all the regions. The growth in the demand is attributed to the presence of the world’s largest densely populated countries, China and India that generates huge demand for food as well as healthcare supplies. In addition to this, the rising awareness and consumption of packaged food by the people across these countries is supporting the demand for temperature controlled packaging to maintain product quality.

Furthermore, the share of the population aged over 65 years and over 80 in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to more than double in the next four decades with major growth from middle- and low-income countries. The large prevalence of chronic diseases with the increasing aging population is accelerating the need for medication and other healthcare services. This, in turn, is proliferating the demand for temperature controlled packaging in the Asia Pacific region

Key Findings:

Based on Type, The active type of temperature controlled packaging is witnessing the fastest growth rate

On the basis of revenue type, the products segment held the largest market share and is anticipated to witness similar trends throughout the forecast period in the temperature controlled packaging market

Based on the cooling technologies, the electric refrigeration segment is the fastest growing segment

Based on regions, the Asia Pacific region is growing at a high rate during the forecast period

Recent News, Developments, and investments in Temperature Controlled Packaging Market:

In February 2021, Snowman Logistics designated funds of a 50 crores for the acquisition of land to expand their warehousing capacity in Coimbatore, India. The company will be setting up a fully operational cold chain warehouse adding a capacity of 5,000 pallets that can store about 3.5 crores vaccine doses in the coming four to six months.

In March 2021, UPS Healthcare announced the expansion of its cold chain logistics in Europe with the manufacturing of a state-of-art healthcare logistics facility in Italy. The expansion is aimed at supporting the customers during pandemic and maintaining their leadership position in the space.

In March 2019, Panalpina Brazil, a logistics company invested in the cold chain logistics solutions for healthcare and pharmaceutical markets in the country. The facility has 4,000 m² of total area and three chambers for storage of various temperature controlled cargo.

