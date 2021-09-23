Submit Release
How Much Do You Know about Redistricting?

It’s official: The once-in-a-decade redistricting process has begun. Communities and jurisdictions across the country are crunching 2020 census data to redraw district lines. The way these lines are drawn will determine political representation, resource allocation, and the weight of your vote.

The stakes are high, so it’s critical we watch closely as our district lines take shape. Take this quiz on redistricting to test your knowledge.

