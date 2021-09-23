RE: Road Closure - VT RT 105 & Notch Pond Road

The intersection of VT RT 105 and Notch Pond Road in Brunswick has reopened to traffic.

Please be advised of a road closure due to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of VT RT 105 and Notch Pond Road in the town of Brunswick. Vermont State Police, Brighton Fire and EMS are on scene.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.