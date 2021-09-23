Submit Release
RE: Road Closure - VT RT 105 & Notch Pond Road

The intersection of VT RT 105 and Notch Pond Road in Brunswick has reopened to traffic.

 

From: Moore, Roderick via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, September 23, 2021 6:10 AM

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Derby Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

Please be advised of a road closure due to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of VT RT 105 and Notch Pond Road in the town of Brunswick. Vermont State Police, Brighton Fire and EMS are on scene.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

RE: Road Closure - VT RT 105 & Notch Pond Road

