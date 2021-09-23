Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,650 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B403153                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt

STATION: Rutland Barracks                                        

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 08/02/2021

STREET: VT Route 30 South

TOWN: Hubbardton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 4597 VT Route 30

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy 82 Degrees

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved Road

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile  (State Police do not release the names of Juveniles)

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Commander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Total Loss

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 08/02/2021 at approximately 1505 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash located on VT Route 30 near 4597 VT Route 30 in Hubbardton, VT. Hubbardton Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Green Mountain Power, and  Carraras Towing responded to the crash.  Operator #1 was identified as Juvenile of Brandon, VT. Investigation revealed, Operator #1 (Juvenile) was traveling south on VT Route 30. Operator #1 (Juvenile) was distracted by a Bee that had entered the vehicle through an open window causing a distraction. Operator #1 (Juvenile) vehicle left the west shoulder of the roadway striking a power pole. The crash rendered the vehicle a total loss. No injuries.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.