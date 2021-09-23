Rutland Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B403153

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 08/02/2021

STREET: VT Route 30 South

TOWN: Hubbardton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 4597 VT Route 30

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy 82 Degrees

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile (State Police do not release the names of Juveniles)

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Commander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total Loss

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 08/02/2021 at approximately 1505 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash located on VT Route 30 near 4597 VT Route 30 in Hubbardton, VT. Hubbardton Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Green Mountain Power, and Carraras Towing responded to the crash. Operator #1 was identified as Juvenile of Brandon, VT. Investigation revealed, Operator #1 (Juvenile) was traveling south on VT Route 30. Operator #1 (Juvenile) was distracted by a Bee that had entered the vehicle through an open window causing a distraction. Operator #1 (Juvenile) vehicle left the west shoulder of the roadway striking a power pole. The crash rendered the vehicle a total loss. No injuries.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A