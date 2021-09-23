Rutland Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B403153
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Steven Schutt
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 08/02/2021
STREET: VT Route 30 South
TOWN: Hubbardton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 4597 VT Route 30
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy 82 Degrees
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile (State Police do not release the names of Juveniles)
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Commander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total Loss
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/02/2021 at approximately 1505 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash located on VT Route 30 near 4597 VT Route 30 in Hubbardton, VT. Hubbardton Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service, Green Mountain Power, and Carraras Towing responded to the crash. Operator #1 was identified as Juvenile of Brandon, VT. Investigation revealed, Operator #1 (Juvenile) was traveling south on VT Route 30. Operator #1 (Juvenile) was distracted by a Bee that had entered the vehicle through an open window causing a distraction. Operator #1 (Juvenile) vehicle left the west shoulder of the roadway striking a power pole. The crash rendered the vehicle a total loss. No injuries.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A