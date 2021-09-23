Herbicides Market Sales Revenue to Touch $7,998.9 Million By 2025 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

the global herbicide market due to its abundant commercial availability, cost efficiency, and limited commercialization of Bio herbicides.

PORTLAND,, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global herbicides market garnered $25.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $37.99 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025. Glyphosate, a glycine derivative broad-spectrum & non-selective herbicide holds the largest market share among other herbicides, globally. Furthermore, it kills weeds more effectively without affecting crops compared to other commercially available herbicides. Renowned chemical manufacturers such as DuPont and BASF are manufacturing glyphosate under brand names Abundit Extra, KIXOR, respectively. However, usage of 2,4-D, is banned in countries such as Canada, Denmark and Norway due to the high level of dioxin contamination and risk of spreading cancer. Currently, the usage of organic herbicide, as a replacement of 2,4-D, is being considered worldwide; although, the effectiveness of organic herbicides to control weed is still under research.

Growth Drivers and Industry Trends

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the herbicides market covering aspects including market size and share, market dynamics, market segmentation, and competitive landscape. The report serves as a vital tool for stakeholders such as market players and investors as it helps them determine how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. It also helps them to grab the opportunities to grow and expand in the space.

The report offers an analysis of the growth drivers, restraints and opportunities of the global herbicides market. High adoption of herbicides in Latin America, unavailability of fertile land, and decrease in workforce and consequential rise in labor charges drive the growth of the market. However, health hazards by herbicides and growth in health concern restrict the growth of the industry. Conversely, potential in Asia-Pacific and Latin America and prompt acceptance of bioherbicides offer new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Segmentation Analysis of the Industry

The report offers a broad segmentation of the global herbicides market. It segments the market into type, mode of action, crop type, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into synthetic herbicide and bioherbicide. The synthetic segment contributed 95.3% of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance through 2025. The mode of action segment is divided into selective and non-selective. The selective segment is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue through 2025. Among the crop types, the soybean segment is likely to grab the largest market share during the forecast period. The other subsegments of this section are corn, cotton, wheat, and others. The report covers a study of the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% through 2025 while Europe would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue through the study period.

Industry Key Players

The report also includes an analysis of the leading players operating in the global herbicides market. They include BASF, Bayer AG, DowDupont, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, and Nufarm Ltd.

