EAR - Eargo Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Securities Class Action Investigation On Behalf of EAR Investors

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Eargo, Inc. (“Eargo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EAR) violated federal securities laws.

Post-market on September 22, 2021, Eargo disclosed that the Company “ . . . was informed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice . . . related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans.”

On this news, shares of Eargo were down over 70% during intraday trading on September 23, 2021, thereby injuring EAR investors.

EARGO INVESTORS WITH LOSSES GREATER THAN $50,000 WHO WISH TO DISCUSS KEHOE LAW FIRM'S SECURITIES CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION OR HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS SHOULD CONTACT EITHER JOHN KEHOE, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 801, JKEHOE@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, OR MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, MYARNOFF@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

John Kehoe, Esq.
Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
2157926676, EXT. 801
jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com

