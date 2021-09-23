Cyanate Ester Resins Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2028
The global cyanate ester resins market is forecast to reach USD 616.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyanate esters based on a bisphenol or novolac derivative are used in the production of resins. Cyanate ester resins have various applications in end-use industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, electrical & electronics, and marine industries. These resins possess properties such as excellent strength and toughness, high-temperature resistance, better electrical properties, and lower moisture absorption.
The market research report sheds light on the key regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It thus ascertains the product demand & supply ratios and revenue share of each regional market. Furthermore, the report draws readers’ attention to the intensely competitive scenario of the Cyanate Ester Resins industry and mentions some of the strategic developments such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate deals, and partnerships & collaborations taking place in the industry. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Analysis are among the other key components of this report that highlight the emerging market trends, opportunities, challenges, and threats.
Key participants:
Argosy International
Novoset
Tencate Advanced Composites
Hexcel Corporation
Cytec Solvay Group
Henkel
Huntsman Corporation
Lonza
Koninklijke Ten Cate BV.
MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY
Further key findings from the report suggest
Bisphenol-based cyanate ester resin held a larger market share of 53.4% in the year 2018. Cyanate ester resins developed from bisphenol possess enhanced properties and are tougher in comparison to epoxy resins. Moreover, the curing process of bisphenol-based cyanate ester resin is easier than epoxy resins.
The composite segment is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the usage of composites majorly in automobile, and aerospace & defense industries.
Aerospace & defense held the largest market share of 56.4% in the year 2018. Cyanate ester resin is extensively used in manufacturing composite parts for spacecraft and aircrafts because of its high-temperature resistance property. Spacecraft, missiles, and wings of military aircrafts are the major users of this product in the aerospace and defense industry.
Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The increasing presence of major aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in China and Japan and increasing demand for military aircrafts are fueling the market for cyanate ester resins market in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cyanate Ester Resins market on the basis of product type, application, end-use industries, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Bisphenol-based
Novolac-based
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Composites
Adhesives
Others
End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
