Telecom Billing Market Size Worth USD 22.4 Billion at CAGR of 11.07%, By 2027 – Reports and Data

Telecom Billing Market Size – USD 9.8 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.07%, Market Trends – Increasing Demand for Telecommunication sector.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market for telecommunication is a crucial, contributing factor for the growth of the market for Telecom Billing, as work of collecting usage, assembling it, applying required charges and generating invoices grows with growth in the number of subscribers in telecommunication.
The Telecommunication Billing market is expected to grow from USD 9.8 billion in 2019 to USD 22.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.07% during the forecast period. Growth in the telecommunication sector, usage of innovative services, an escalating number of customers are fostering the market growth. Issues like the fallout of services and network congestion are increasing and begetting a structural evolution in demand for the expansion of effective billing and revenue management solutions.
Global telecom billing software market is fuelled by growing mobile penetration and consumer base in emerging economies. However, quick growth of subscribers, network clogging, interoperability issue and the fallout of services area are some key factors hampering the market growth.
Players will require increased investments to tackle these challenges and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the Telecom Billing market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.
Key players within this market includes Accenture (Ireland), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Amdocs Inc. (US), CERILLION PLC (UK), CSG Systems International (US), Ericsson (Sweden), goTransverse International (US), Hewlett-Packard Development Company (US), XURA (US), SAP SE (Germany).
Further key findings from the report suggest
• The growth of Telecom Billing Market is directly powered by the demand for application of Telecommunication among its array of application sectors such as in domestic, banking, e-commerce, etc.
• The rapid growth of the telecommunication sector, usage of innovative services, an increasing number of customers are factors that boost the economy. Subscribers for the telecom services are increasing at a growing speed, thus, in turn, boosting the economy. Communication Services Providers (CSPs) use telecom billing and revenue management solutions for generating higher revenue by optimizing telecom networks. This solution helps the telecom provider in fraud detection and management leading to a reduction in operational cost in the long run.
• The key applications of telecom billing market include software, service, deployment type and region.
• By Software, fraud management segment in telecom billing market observed considerable growth. The Telco robust fraud management practice helps to analyze both anticipated and historical usage pattern and proactively address revenue leakage.
• The cost-effective, end-to-end pre-integrated cloud platform comprises of product life-cycle management, policy & charging, billing & revenue management, sales management, and customer service management. These give the operators options to quickly launch per usage/per subscriber services like IT, On-demand games/music, multi-screen video and many more via a single hosted convergent platform. It provides uttermost data privacy, reliability and multi-tenancy support. It ensures higher efficiency with a high-quality experience across devices and networks.
• By Geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period due to countries in this region having a higher number of subscriber base and ever-changing regulatory scenario, thus creating demand for billing and revenue management solutions.
For this report, the market has been divided into segments on the basis of software, service, deployment type and region:
Telecom Billing Market by Software (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Mediation
Billing and charging
Partner and interconnect management
Revenue assurance
Fraud management
Telecom Billing Market by Service (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Planning and consulting services
Operations and maintenance services
System integration
Managed services
Telecom Billing Market, by Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Cloud
On-premises
Telecom Billing Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
Europe
APAC
RoW
Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:
What is the forecast size and revenue CAGR of the global Telecom Billing market?
What are the major factors driving the growth of the global Telecom Billing market?
What are the latest trends influencing market growth?
What are the imminent risks and challenges expected to hamper industry growth?
Which are the top companies operating in the global Telecom Billing market?
