Body Contouring Devices Market worth US $3,446 million at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2025
surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe is another major factor that in turn has fueled the use of body contouring devices.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in obesity worldwide, rise in aesthetic consciousness, and advancements in the field of body contouring facilitate the growth in the market. However, high cost related to body contouring procedures restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in medical tourism and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities. The report segments the global body contouring devices market into product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, non-invasive devices contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2017, and would grow at the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2018 to 2025. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 19.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in obesity in different countries of the region and surge in demand for body shaping devices among men in South Korea.
According to the report, the global body contouring devices market garnered $933 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,446 million, registering a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025.
For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5093
Body contouring devices have gained a substantial market share in recent years due to rise in obesity globally. In addition, surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe is another major factor that in turn has fueled the use of body contouring devices. Furthermore, untapped potential in the emerging markets in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to boost the market growth in the future.
The minimally invasive devices segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to consistency and predictability in the outcomes of the procedures and increase in obesity across the globe. Furthermore, the non-invasive devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.
The report segments the global body contouring devices market into product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, non-invasive devices contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and would grow at the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is due to its ability to offer lesser risk and pain as compared to traditional surgical devices and procedures. Based on application, skin tightening application held the major share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of 18.3% from 2018 to 2025.
End users analyzed in the research include hospitals & clinics, medical spas, and laboratories. Hospitals & clinics contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and will dominate throughout the forecast period, owing to the availability of certified staff & physicians. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 19.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in obesity in different countries of the region and surge in demand for body shaping devices among men in South Korea.
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5093
Leading market players analyzed in the report include Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hologic, Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Erchonia Corporation, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Cutera, Inc., InMode Aesthetic Solutions, Sciton, Inc., and El.En. S.p.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH).
Trending Reports In Healthcare Industry:
Autoimmune Disease Therapeutics Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
North America and Europe Medical Display Market Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2030
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn