Managing Principal, James Lukezic, announces new Miami Office for Old Slip Capital Partners
James Lukezic, Managing Principal at Old Slip Capital announces new Miami OfficeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Slip Capital Partners is establishing a permanent team of Wealth and ERISA Fiduciary Advisors in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood to focus on Miami’s dynamic Covid era expansion and is actively hiring. This team will focus on ultra-high net worth individuals, and its core business of consulting corporations on their qualified retirement plans.
Old Slip Capital has provided ERISA Governance Consulting, private banking and wealth management services to companies of all sizes and their investors for nearly 55 years, going back to 1966, with its predecessor companies.
“Miami has a vibrant and growing Covid and post Covid economy with increasing attention from small to mid-sized companies, many of which have settled in South Florida from outside of Florida and are adding to its momentum,” said James Lukezic, Managing Principal of Old Slip Capital Partners in an announcement.
“In addition to supporting local companies both established and new to the area, the Miami location allows us to service emerging centers around the world such as Latin America,” he added.
Old Slip Capital is establishing a presence in Brickell as Miami is experiencing a historic boom of its own, with investors deploying billions in the South Florida region. What’s more, the region has seen a flood of finance companies and funds setting up shop in the Magic City, what Miami’s mayor now calls “The Capital of Capital.”
Sloane Grayson
Falconer, LLC
info@falconerholdings.com