Maternity Wear Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2020-2027

Maternity Wear Market Product Outlook, Price Range & Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
After the lockdown ends, this industry is expected to see an upward growth and their products will also be easily available on retail outlet as well as e-commerce platform.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Maternity Wear Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Women can wear maternity clothes even after their pregnancy, in case they have gained too much weight. These factors have led to steady growth of maternity wear market.
An increase in urban population, rise in disposable income, surge in the number of women employees, and changes in lifestyles of women boost the demand for maternity wear. Women are more concerned about their looks at the time of pregnancy. Earlier women used to wear loose clothes to hide their baby bump, but now it is a trend to wear the designer fits during the time of pregnancy. Women like to spend a lot of their money on clothes, along with this, influences from social media and celebrities are the main reasons for the rise in the demand for maternity wear clothes among pregnant women.
The demand for formal wear top is more due to an increase in the working female population. Maternity trousers include denim legging, spandex, and others. The demand for pajamas and t-shirts is more during pregnancy as women feel comfortable in such type of clothes. Few women who are looking for extra comfort and have more spending power, opt for wearing some branded nightwear like of Zara and Mom Store.
Also, many big companies have reserved the maternity section by providing t-shirts, denim, sweatpants, and jeans to women in all sizes.
Maternity wear clothes are available on various online and offline channels. These are available in specialized stores, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, and departmental stores, where the shopper can easily choose from their preferred brands.
However, the penetration of e-commerce has created many growth opportunities for the global maternity wear market. Women mostly prefer to purchase from online sites because of convenience, discount offers, a wide range of choices, and easy availability.
Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)
The key market players profiled in the report include Amoralia, Arcadia Group, Gap, Mothercare, Pinkblush Maternity, Seraphine, Firstcry, Belabumbum, Isabella Oliver Maternity, Old Navy, Hotmilk Lingerie, Stitch Fix, Tiffany Rose, and Mom’s the World.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
○ The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a decline in the sales of maternity wear.
Customers are not getting their products on online channels.
○ The main reason for this is the disruption in the export and import activities all over the globe. Due to this disruption, the major exporters of clothing & apparel, like China and India are not able to trade with other countries.
Key Benefits of the Report:
○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global maternity wear industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global maternity wear market share.
○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global maternity wear market growth scenario.
○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
○ The report provides a detailed global maternity wear market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
