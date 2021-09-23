New opportunities in Global Edge Artificial-intelligence (AI) Hardware Market Size Estimated Million 2160 Units By 2026: Facts & Factors

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Edge AI Hardware Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from 594 Million Units in 2019 to reach 2160 Million Units by 2026, at 20.2% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Google Inc., MediaTek Inc. and Others.

Global Edge AI Hardware Market: Overview

Edge is where the data exist and is collected. It enables us to connect in real-time with the customers anywhere. Edge AI is referred to as AI algorithms that are processed on hardware devices locally. For instance, the iPhone has the facility to recognize and register the user’s face to unlock the phone in a fraction of time. In addition, Edge AI offers better solutions to prevalent problems such as latency. The real-time insights and low latency enable in development of better customer experiences.

Market Dynamics

The global edge AI market is primarily driven by increasing demand for real-time processing and low latency on edge devices along with the availability of power-efficient chipsets in the global market. In addition, a reduction in operation cost and data storage is also expected to boost the market in the near future. On a contrary, increasing security concerns related to personal data is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the rising demand for edge computing in IoT is estimated to open new alluring opportunities in the market over the projected period.

Increasing adoption of edge AI hardware devices such as smart cameras by governmental bodies in order to control crime activities and natural calamities are expected to drive the growth of the global edge AI hardware market in the coming years. In addition, the development of reliable cloud computing infrastructure and advancements in artificial intelligence solutions is also expected to drive the growth of the market. On a contrary, the lack of a trained and skilled workforce in context is estimated to hamper the growth of the market in the near future. Nonetheless, the growing demand for the development of human-aware AI systems is expected to open new opportunities in the global edge AI hardware market.

Global Edge AI Hardware Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value Million 594 Units Market Forecast for 2026 Million 2160 Units Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 20.2% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2019 Forecast Year 2020-2026 Top Market Players Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Google Inc., MediaTek Inc., and Others Segments Covered Device, Processors, Power Consumption, Process, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Edge AI Hardware Market: Segmentation

The global edge AI market is segmented on the basis of device, processor, end-user, and region. On the basis of the device, the market is segmented into smartphones, cameras, robots, automobiles, smart speakers, wearable, and smart mirrors. The camera is expected to grow at a higher CAGR over the projected period, owing to its central part of several smart devices with smart functions, Wi-Fi support, high speed, and increased performance over the years. However, standalone smart devices cameras that comprise VPU (vision processing units) which enable offering power-efficient solutions for artificial intelligence are also developing their existence in the market. On the basis of the processor, the market is bifurcated into CPU, GPU, ASIC, and others. The power consumption of edge AI hardware devices is less Than 1 W, 1–3 W, 3–5 W, 5–10 W, and more than 10 W. By process, the market is divided into training and interface. Consumer electronics, automotive &transportation smart home, government, healthcare, industrial, aerospace &defense, construction, and others are the end-users for the market.

The Edge AI Hardware market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Edge AI Hardware industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different devices, processors, power consumption, process, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Global Edge AI Hardware Market: Regional Analysis

North America is Anticipated to Dominate The Market During the Forecast Period

North America held the largest market share in 2018, owing to the strong presence of IT giants such as Microsoft, IBM, Google, and AWS which contributes to offering AI platforms to various industries in the region. In addition, the rising number of and growing dependency on IoT devices is also expected to fuel the growth of the market in this region. Europe is estimated to witness significant growth in the market over the expected period, owing to a growing number of IT start-ups that offer AI platforms in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the estimated time, due to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence solutions and IT infrastructure by the small and medium-sized enterprises in the region.

Browse the full “Edge AI Hardware Market by Device (Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Automobile, Smart Speakers, Wearable, and Smart Mirror) by Processor (CPU, GPU, ASIC, others) by Power Consumption (Less Than 1 W, 1–3 W, 3–5 W, 5–10 W, and More Than 10 W) by Process (Training, and Interface), and Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Home, Automotive & Transportation, Government, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/edge-ai-hardware-market-by-device-smartphones-cameras-642

