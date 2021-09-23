Refrigerant Compressor Market Size Worth USD 23.96 Billion by 2028 – Reports and Data
Rising demand for air conditioning and refrigerators in developing countries is a significant factor in stimulating market demandNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Refrigerant Compressor Market is expected to reach USD 23.96 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A Refrigeration Compressor withdraws refrigerant from the evaporator at relatively low pressure, compresses it and then releases it to the condenser where it is cooled. The refrigerant is then moved to the expansion valve and the evaporator before being compressed again. Refrigerant compressors are used for air conditioning, refrigeration, and heat pumping applications.
Growing demand for air-conditioning in developing countries is a significant driver of the refrigerant compressor market. It is a crucial part of the refrigeration sector owing to its increasing use for both human comforts as well as industrial processes such as information technology, biotechnology, etc. According to various studies conducted independently, inappropriate ambient temperatures can have a negative effect on the efficiency of the workforce, thereby influencing productivity and causing economic losses. It has been found that in the UK, EUR 15.70 billion are lost every year as a result of inappropriate temperatures. There has been a significant rise in the air-conditioning in the developing economies, which in turn would lead to high demand for refrigerant compressors.
Companies in the market are making considerable investments in R&D to manufacture compressors that make use of variable speed technology. A variable speed technology automatically controls the compressor operation as per the user's requirement for compressed air. The high-energy efficiency provided by this type of air compressors is attributed to its continuous and real-time operational nature. As a result, these compressors will experience a growth in the adoption rate, which in turn, will fuel the growth of the refrigerant compressor market. Research and developments are also being done to manufacture compressors producing low noise during operation.
One major factor that may hamper the market demand is the high cost of new generation compressors.
Key participants include Bitzer SE, Dorin SPA, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GMCC Company, Panasonic Corporation, LG, Daikin, Ramco, Danfoss, Emerson Electric Co., and Frascold SPA among others.
The manufacturing and construction industry has rapidly grown in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in manufacturing techniques and rapid urbanization and industrialization are boosting market revenue growth. Moreover, there has been a sudden rise in the demand for smart buildings and smart homes and consumers are inclining towards green energy and eco-friendly construction activities due to rising environmental concerns. These factors along with latest trend for redevelopment and advanced flooring for aesthetic look and increasing adoption of automation across the globe are fueling market growth. In addition, government schemes and increasing investments to develop enhanced products is expected to open favorable growth opportunities going ahead.
• The reciprocating compressor segment is projected to contribute to the largest market share with USD 4.68 billion in 2020 with a growth rate of 4.7% in the forecast period. The market dominance of reciprocating compressors can be attributed to its extensive application in domestic refrigeration systems. Escalating demand for air conditioners in domestic and commercial usage is also expected to propel the market growth for this type of compressor.
• Domestic application segment is forecasted to dominate the market with a growth rate of 4.5% throughout the forecast period. This dominance in the market can be attributed to the rising demand for refrigeration systems intended for domestic application.
• The refrigerant compressor market in the APAC region is forecasted to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.6% in the forecast period. Strong economic growth in India and China leading to a large number of retail stores and outlets will support the market growth. The rise in the level of disposable income of the people in this region is playing a vital role in boosting the demand for compressors.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global refrigerant compressor market on the basis of type, refrigerant used, application, end-use industry, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Reciprocating Compressor
Screw Compressor
Centrifugal Compressor
Rotary Compressor
Scroll Compressor
Others
Refrigerant Used Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
CO2
Propane
HFCs
Ammonia
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Domestic
Commercial
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Food & Beverages
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Logistics & Transportation
Automotive
Others
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Refrigerant Compressor Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
